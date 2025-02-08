5 books to help you make sense of the Delhi election results

Sometimes it’s useful to go back to the first principles—understanding public policy, for instance. It’s one of the most popular words in public discourse, the currency on which elections are won and lost, but what does it mean to have a rigorous framework for public policy? Two scholars give you an explainer of the theories of public policy, as studied and developed in the world, and their use cases in India. Not only do you get a sense of the process of policy formation, but also its implementations and the hindrances that may come along the way in a society like India (Oxford University Press, ₹395).