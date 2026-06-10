'Desi Disruptors': The power of positioning in an overcrowded market

Vikrant Pande & Vispy Doctor
Communication is a key element of any product launch and in Moov’s case it was implemented from day one. It begins with the name. The name Iodex doesn’t tell a customer that it is a pain-relieving ointment while Moov makes it clear. “It makes you move!”
It was the product positioning in the communication and its usage which worked for Moov. Explains Darshan (Patel, co-founder of Paras Pharmaceuticals), “We are not talking of all kinds of pain—for example, a stomach ache. Neither are we generically talking of aches and hurts. If your elbow hurts or your ankle is sprained, you may use Iodex. But when your back or your waist is hurting, you use Moov.”
Vispy elaborates: “The positioning of Iodex was as a specialist for sprains and strains. But for everything else, there is Moov! Most readers won’t remember the last time they had an ankle sprain but would recall the last time they had a backache. This is where Moov positioned itself. If it was an ankle sprain, one may use Iodex, but the Moov advertisement focused on backache—the lower back specifically.”
It was a well thought through and deliberate communication strategy, positioning the product for backache, knowing that more people would remember the brand and reach out for the product when their backs hurt.
The idea of moving the product to the bedroom was another part of the communication strategy. In the medicine box at home, one may find a few tablets, Burnol, Iodex, etc. But not Moov. At home, the customer keeps Moov in their bedside drawer. She keeps it within arm’s reach. It is the first choice for pain relief.