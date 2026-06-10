'Desi Disruptors': The power of positioning in an overcrowded market

Vikrant Pande & Vispy Doctor
Vikrant Pande & Vispy Doctor
Communication is a key element of any product launch and in Moov’s case it was implemented from day one. It begins with the name. The name Iodex doesn’t tell a customer that it is a pain-relieving ointment while Moov makes it clear. “It makes you move!”
Communication is a key element of any product launch and in Moov’s case it was implemented from day one. It begins with the name. The name Iodex doesn’t tell a customer that it is a pain-relieving ointment while Moov makes it clear. “It makes you move!”
It was the product positioning in the communication and its usage which worked for Moov. Explains Darshan (Patel, co-founder of Paras Pharmaceuticals), “We are not talking of all kinds of pain—for example, a stomach ache. Neither are we generically talking of aches and hurts. If your elbow hurts or your ankle is sprained, you may use Iodex. But when your back or your waist is hurting, you use Moov.”
Vispy elaborates: “The positioning of Iodex was as a specialist for sprains and strains. But for everything else, there is Moov! Most readers won’t remember the last time they had an ankle sprain but would recall the last time they had a backache. This is where Moov positioned itself. If it was an ankle sprain, one may use Iodex, but the Moov advertisement focused on backache—the lower back specifically.”
It was a well thought through and deliberate communication strategy, positioning the product for backache, knowing that more people would remember the brand and reach out for the product when their backs hurt.
The idea of moving the product to the bedroom was another part of the communication strategy. In the medicine box at home, one may find a few tablets, Burnol, Iodex, etc. But not Moov. At home, the customer keeps Moov in their bedside drawer. She keeps it within arm’s reach. It is the first choice for pain relief.
To compete with the leader, Iodex, Moov thought differently. And a study of its advertisements shows how well the brand has succeeded.
A housewife suffers from backache and her loving husband rubs the ointment on her back. The name Moov also makes it clear. ‘Aah se Aaha tak!’ was their tagline. Simple, straightforward, effective.
The communication strategy was based on consumer research. Chennai has a huge water problem. And when women and families are lifting buckets of water, backache is an expected outcome. And Moov comes straight to the point to address the problem. The advertisement speaks to the target segment clearly. They, the women, know Moov is their solution.
Today, the market has many pain-relief sprays, but the touch which an ointment provides is missing. The product is not just about its effectiveness but about the loving touch which adds to the relief.
Vispy explains the emotion of a loving touch. “Vicks has used this concept of ‘touch’ extremely well. Vicks is all about the emotions of touch and love. It has made an entire empire only on human contact. It is all about the touch of the loving mother, the doting wife—touching her husband or child’s chest, forehead when they’re unwell. Vicks is not selling a solution for a cold but talks about love— tender mother’s love.”
The thinking behind Vicks is about mother’s love and how the child recovers after she puts Vicks on her child’s chest.
He elaborates on the strategy used by Moov. “In India, most times, it is the sister, mother or neighbour who applies the pain balm. It is not the husband. Moov broke the stereotype by getting the husband to apply the ointment for his wife who is having a lower back pain.”
The classic positioning of the product on the bedside table is a simple yet effective way of not only increasing usage but ensuring recall. These insights were gained through extensive market research. The communication based on the research ensured that the brand was never in the medicine cabinet. Getting men to applying it on their wives and keeping the tube by the bedside were two of the important ingredients of the communication strategy which worked for Moov….
For Paras Pharma, the company that owned Moov (before Paras was sold to Reckitt Benckiser), it was easy to launch Moov as the company was earlier selling Stopache...
Moov has built leadership based on a simple and straightforward communication strategy which was derived from consumer insights.
Excerpted with permission from HarperCollins India.
Write to us at feedback@livemint.com