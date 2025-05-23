How this Gujarat village adopted and adapted the Art Deco style

Art Deco is known as one of the most impactful movements based on principles of sleek design and rhythmic geometry. Originally namedArts décoratifs,this style came into popular use after the 1925 Exposition internationale des arts décoratifs et industriels modernes held in Paris between April and October 2025. In India, cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai made the style their own with some of the most prominent buildings in Art Deco coming up between the 1930s and 1950s. However, the Art Deco movement was not restricted to urban centres but permeated to villages as well. “Zamindars, or wealthy landowners, saw Art Deco style come up in cities and got their homes constructed in a similar style. I have seen such instances in rural Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan. That was the kind of spread that this style had," says Hyderabad-based architect Srinivas Murthy, who also runs Architecture and Design Foundation [India] to create awareness about good design. “And when the relatively well-off village residents saw the sarpanch or zamindar turn to Art Deco, they too followed suit."

Dharmaj, a village in Anand in Gujarat, stands as an example of Art Deco architecture and design being a symbol of aspiration and cosmopolitanism in non-urban areas in the mid-20th century. The village has nearly 120 Art Deco buildings dating to the 1930 and 1940s, most of them residences—a large number for a village with a population of just over 11,000 even in the 2010 census.

The Art Deco influence is attributed to migration, particularly within the Patidar community, to Africa, the UK and the US via Mumbai, where they encountered these buildings. Inspired by its association with modernity and sophistication, migrants returning from these places adopted the style in their home towns as a visual expression of their cosmopolitan identity and rising social status. At the same time, the region witnessed technological developments facilitated by the Gaekwad rule in the erstwhile princely state of Baroda. That enabled the rise of Art Deco design in the village.

