The lives of Old Delhi's dhobis

In the 1970s, Subhadra Mitra Channa, a Delhi-based scholar of social anthropology, was looking for a topic for her PhD when her (now late) husband and fellow anthropologist, Vardesh Chander Channa, came up with an unusual suggestion.

While pursuing his inquiry into the lives of the Agrawals of Old Delhi, V.C. Channa had found a biradari (community) of sheheri dhobis—an urban settlement of people traditionally involved in the caste-based occupation of washing and ironing clothes—around the area. He drew his wife’s attention to this group, igniting her lifelong interest, which has lasted over 50 years.

“In those days, the reality of working with an ‘untouchable’ community like the dhobis was tough," Channa says on a video call while speaking about her new book, Dhobis of Delhi. “The reason why my relationship with the community has lasted so long is because they were incredibly good to me."

Although the heyday of subaltern studies, helmed by scholars Eric Stokes and Ranajit Guha in the 1980s, was a few years away, academics mostly focused on tribal communities or multi-caste rural societies in the 1970s. Urban anthropology was not only unfashionable but, as Channa recounts, it was also actively disdained if it involved working with the “untouchables".

The dhobi wasn’t quite the glamorous figure in the public discourse either. It wasn’t until 2010 that director Kiran Rao would cast a dhobi with aspirations to become a filmstar in the titular role of her debut movie, Dhobi Ghat. Decades before Prateik Babbar’s handsome “Munna", Kamini Kaushal had played the lead in Rami Dhoban (1953), a film that caused a wave of controversy for being casteist.

In myths, epics and folklore, dhobis did make periodic appearances, though not always flattering—for instance, the rumour that led to Sita’s trial by fire in the Ramayan was believed to have been started by a dhobi.

In society, dhobis performed a menial, albeit critical, task. As Channa writes, they “absorbed the pollution created by the bodies of upper-caste men and women, through sweat, semen, blood, and by menstruation and childbirth." And they did their job with almost magical skill. The clothes they washed never got stained, even when laid out on bushes and streets to dry. No one could iron clothes as expertly, and they had a gift of remembering each client and their clothes, often without keeping a record of their transactions. Yet, because of their place in the caste hierarchy, dhobis remained “impure and auspicious at the same time".

Early on during her field work, Channa was welcomed by Chaudhuri Bulakhi Ram, the head of the biradari she was planning to study. His support opened doors for “a shy young woman," she remembers, “who had never had any experience of working or even walking in the lanes of Old Delhi." Over the years, as she embedded herself in the community, observing and partaking in their rituals of life, death, marriage, and festivities, Channa forged friendships with many others, notably among them the families of Omi Pahlwan and Bishanlal, two of her key informants.

She ate and drank at their homes, an unthinkable gesture for upper castes of that era (even now, to an extent), won their trust, and achieved the goal that every ethnographer dreams of—to be present among her informants but also become invisible to them by turning into the proverbial fly on the wall.

View Full Image Dhobis of Delhi: An Urban Ethnography from the Margins, 1974-2023, By Subhadra Mitra Channa, Oxford University Press, 256 pages, Rs1,495

A liminal position

Although dhobis belong to the “untouchable" caste, it’s not easy, or even fair, to club them with Dalits, Channa argues. “Dhobis derive their primary sense of identity from their skill-based profession," Channa says. “Their specific work—washing and ironing—gives them a niche in the caste system, a certain pride in their identity. Most dhobis are self-employed, they abjure the servility typically associated with the service castes.

Even today, with the stronghold of market economy and a shift away from the jajmani system (a social and economic arrangement where members of lower castes provided services to members of upper castes in exchange for compensation) to entrepreneurship, dhobi men in their 20s don’t necessarily dislike their caste-assigned work, Channa says. “Instead of taking clothes to the river ghats, many use washing machines these days. They transport these garments by bike instead of walking around the neighbourhood," she adds.

“They do this work for large clients, like hotel chains, restaurants, hospitals, which is giving them a lucrative income." Dry cleaning shop owners are often from dhobi caste. And even if the proprietors are not, the person at the backend running the engine is usually a dhobi.

Fundamentally, many of the core values of the community haven’t changed much over the years. The biradari remains at the centre. Many of the members of the community have moved into the paper trade or become bookbinders, two other professions that are popular in Old Delhi. Some are employed in white-collar professions, in public and private sector, including one man who got a teaching job at Delhi’s Kirori Mal College, where his mother ran her ironing business, Channa writes. But no matter where they go, most dhobis remain part of the biradari, the ethical and moral backbone of the community, even when they do not work as dhobis.

Such persistence of clan allegiance remains a feature of India’s peculiar modernity, embodied in many of the key practices of the dhobi community. Be it in their religious beliefs, gender relations or economic aspirations, they stand out for their canny appropriation of tradition and pragmatism, Channa argues.

A class apart

Like many service castes having roots in colonial and pre-colonial history, the dhobis have Hindu and Muslim counterparts. They are proprietorial about their clients, but the “exodus of elite Muslims" due to Partition “left the Muslim dhobis in distress," Channa writes. It was then that Hindu dhobis shared some of their business with the Muslims.

Currently, the number of Muslim dhobis has fallen, but they continue to work alongside Hindus, even though their living quarters are separate. Under “the present Hindutva regime... they feel a bit threatened but are secure in their work," Channa adds. But there is “no feeling of alienation from their dhobi biradari and till the present time workplace sharing and easy social interactions are prevalent."

A syncretic spirit runs through the religious practices of dhobis as well. On the one hand, they worship unorthodox gods like Sham Khatu, believed to be the son of Ghatotkach, born of Bhima, the second Pandava in the Mahabharat, and his “demoness wife" Hidimba. On the other hand, they pray at shrines dedicated to “Ala" and its presiding spirits, Badsha and Nanhe Miyan, but much more discreetly in recent times.

While these deities are still revered as protectors of the marginalised, Channa notes that many dhobis began to adopt upper-caste practices around the 2000s, organising gala jagrans and following a vegetarian diet, unlike their meat- and alcohol-loving ancestors. These behavioural shifts, she argues, don’t necessarily signify a move towards Hindutva politics. Rather, such strategies are driven by the dhobis’ desire to imitate “upper-caste values" to climb up the class ladder.

Ironically, the dhobis have been far more socially progressive, compared to the higher castes. Due to the close-knit biradari and endogamous practices, marriage doesn't dislocate women of the community far—they move merely a few houses down the block or a street nearby. There is no son-preference, as women are equal partners in generating household income with men. The hierarchy of bride-givers and bride-takers is absent as dowry rarely comes into play.

Most strikingly, there is no tolerance of domestic violence. “At one time, there was a sanction against any husband who dared raise his hand to his wife," Channa writes. “He was not only publicly reprimanded but also fined 5 rupees."

As with any community, the dhobis are not a monolith, nor is it fair to extrapolate the evolution of one urban biradari to generalise about the caste as a whole. But Channa’s pains-staking record provides a complicated portrait of a community that occupies a unique vantage in the social hierarchy of urban India to this day.

