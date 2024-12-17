The lives of Old Delhi's dhobis

Fundamentally, many of the core values of the community haven’t changed much over the years. The biradari remains at the centre. Many of the members of the community have moved into the paper trade or become bookbinders, two other professions that are popular in Old Delhi. Some are employed in white-collar professions, in public and private sector, including one man who got a teaching job at Delhi’s Kirori Mal College, where his mother ran her ironing business, Channa writes. But no matter where they go, most dhobis remain part of the biradari, the ethical and moral backbone of the community, even when they do not work as dhobis.