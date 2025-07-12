Archiving family history: These platforms are building a community of memory keepers
Digital platforms are empowering people, especially young adults, to share, document and archive their family histories through workshops and prompts
There is an evocative story, titled My Nani’s pajeb, shared by Samriddhi Roy on the website of The Museum of Material Memory. The post from June 2020 delves into the memories associated with a pair ofpayals,which has been in the family for nearly 160 years. Roy’s story does not just look at the familial history associated with the pajeb,but also etches a portrait of the lifestyle prevalent in a landowner’s family in Munger district, Bihar, between the 1940s-50s. She then draws connections between the various women of the family as the jewel and its stories are passed down from generation to generation, with the author wearing it during her graduation in 2019. “Immersed in its time thepayalmay be loud today and languid tomorrow, but nani’s story is real, and it matters because that voice is hers. And each time she narrates it, she lives the soulful, sentimental, eerie trajectory, which is her life," she writes.
On another website, Memorabilia: An Ode to Family History,you can find similar stories. In one post, Sambrita Chakraborty, a student of history at Jadavpur University, reminisces about her maternal uncle’s home, ormamabari,in Behala, where she spent most of her childhood days. Of all the spaces in this house, the rooftop was the dearest to her. On one corner was the attic stacked with books of Russian folktales. Especially striking was a cabinet, with its law books, and an old rotary phone on top. “It was long out of order and the line was disconnected. But my delight in turning the dial to hear the krik sound and importantly say ‘Hello’ into the receiver was no less than gobbling up cotton candy at a fair," she writes.
Like Roy and Chakraborty, all of us have grown up with stories of objects and curios passed down through the family. Over time, as the original functions of these materials were removed, some of these were discarded, or they continue to stand quietly in one corner of the house, waiting to be nudged so that they can whisper their stories once again. Family histories were mostly taken for granted until the covid-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020. As we ended up spending more time at home, these objects came into focus once again.