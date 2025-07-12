There is an evocative story, titled My Nani’s pajeb , shared by Samriddhi Roy on the website of The Museum of Material Memory. The post from June 2020 delves into the memories associated with a pair of payals ,which has been in the family for nearly 160 years. Roy’s story does not just look at the familial history associated with the pajeb ,but also etches a portrait of the lifestyle prevalent in a landowner’s family in Munger district, Bihar, between the 1940s-50s. She then draws connections between the various women of the family as the jewel and its stories are passed down from generation to generation, with the author wearing it during her graduation in 2019. “Immersed in its time thepayalmay be loud today and languid tomorrow, but nani’s story is real, and it matters because that voice is hers. And each time she narrates it, she lives the soulful, sentimental, eerie trajectory, which is her life," she writes.

On another website, Memorabilia: An Ode to Family History,you can find similar stories. In one post, Sambrita Chakraborty, a student of history at Jadavpur University, reminisces about her maternal uncle’s home, ormamabari,in Behala, where she spent most of her childhood days. Of all the spaces in this house, the rooftop was the dearest to her. On one corner was the attic stacked with books of Russian folktales. Especially striking was a cabinet, with its law books, and an old rotary phone on top. “It was long out of order and the line was disconnected. But my delight in turning the dial to hear the krik sound and importantly say ‘Hello’ into the receiver was no less than gobbling up cotton candy at a fair," she writes.

Like Roy and Chakraborty, all of us have grown up with stories of objects and curios passed down through the family. Over time, as the original functions of these materials were removed, some of these were discarded, or they continue to stand quietly in one corner of the house, waiting to be nudged so that they can whisper their stories once again. Family histories were mostly taken for granted until the covid-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020. As we ended up spending more time at home, these objects came into focus once again.

With so much memory associated with them, people were hesitant to cast them aside. So, then the question arose, how do we find out more about them and keep them relevant? “While hoarding is something we should all be wary of, the act of mindfully conserving and archiving prized heirloom objects and personal/familial possessions allows us to locate ourselves within the historical context of our locales, and through this act of contextualising and locating ourselves, connect to our roots," states a 2024-article by Drishya in Homegrown about such archival projects.

View Full Image Srilagna started the self-funded digital Shyamal Majumdar Archive in 2022. Courtesy: Srilagna Majumdar/Memorabilia

With some leisure at hand, people started turning to platforms such as The Museum of Material Memory and Memorabilia for direction on documenting their family’s stories. People as young as 16 and as old as 80 turned their gaze inwards to create personal archives of all shapes and sizes. Today, this tribe of memory keepers has only grown with the guidance of such digital platforms.

The idea for Memorabilia took root when Srilagna Majumdar was around 18. It all started when her father brought out an ikophot, a handheld meter made in the 1950s by Zeiss Ikon in Germany. This object had once belonged to her grandfather, Shyamal Kumar Majumdar, who had probably procured it from Fancy Market, Kolkata, in the 1960s. This moment led her to look closely at her grandfather’s history—a banker with varied interests in photography, history, literature and music. As she collected oral testimonies and archived material objects, Majumdar was surprised to learn that no one before her dadu had been even remotely interested in the arts. “Whatever dadu loved, he wanted to share that with others and spread the passion. I am striving to make this larger purpose of his into a reality," she wrote in a 2024-post on The Museum of Material Memory site. It was this idea that led her to start the self-funded digital Shyamal Majumdar Archive in 2022.

As the stories began to garner positive response, people came forth with submissions of their own family stories. So, Majumdar included a blog section within the website, making her grandfather’s archive a section on it. She then opened it up to people as a space to freely share their stories. “This started with a photo essay on women’s day a couple of months ago. Through the project, I want to convey to young people that you don’t need to be an archivist or a historian to document your family’s history," says 26-year-old Majumdar, who is a researcher and cultural history practitioner. She now conducts workshops about ways to document heirloom objects at home. One such session was held last year in Hyderabad, where she shared her own experiences of preserving photos, letters, records, and more. ‘Every six months, Memorabilia offers an internship for youth and students. In this program, participants record, digitise, research, and organise family and marginal histories, gaining a holistic view of personal histories and the tools to preserve it.’

It was with a similar vision of empowering people to tell their family’s story that The Museum of Material Memory was set up in 2017 by Aanchal Malhotra and Navdha Malhotra as a digital repository of material culture of the Indian subcontinent. The idea was to trace family history and social ethnography through heirlooms, collectibles and objects of antiquity. The project has its roots in Aanchal’s research work around the Partition of 1947—she has authored several books on the subject such asRemnants of a Separation.However, the scope and focus of The Museum of Material Memory is not on the Partition or any particular state but to moments—big and small— from across the subcontinent.

View Full Image Samriddhi Roy's nani, Kamini Tiwari, at a shoot after her wedding. © Samriddhi Roy/ Museum of Material Memory

Aanchal and Navdha have been friends since school, with the latter driving social impact through strategic communications and digital innovation. “One day, we were having a conversation about how people were approaching Aanchal while she was compiling her book, to know whether she would be willing to visit them to see their objects. It was then we decided to build a crowdsourced platform wherein people could make submissions and write about their personal objects on their own," says Navdha. The decision to go digital was deliberate—the two co-founders wanted a medium that was accessible and democratic, and which allowed them to crowdsource stories. “In traditional gallery and museum setups, a third person ends up telling a community’s stories. We wanted to give people tools to archive their own histories, and disseminate them the way they wish to," she adds. “Our vision is to build an organic community of memory keepers."

Back in 2017, the duo decided to have a timeline to feature objects predating the 1970s. However, it is relatively fluid. As technology and times evolve, It won’t be surprising if younger people start submitting stories of old mobile phones. The only caveat is that the object needs to have belonged to someone in the family, and not something that was bought for the self. Intergenerational dialogue is key to this project. They encourage people to seek out relatives and extended family to unearth stories of an heirloom, which might have belonged to their grandparents or great grandparents. “Once people approach us, we share a set of guidelines—a set of prompts, if you will—that point them in the right direction," explains Navdha.

It is interesting to see youth as young as 16 approach their platform. They recently conducted a virtual internship programme as part of the YLAC Artivist Fellowship, wherein they worked with three students from middle and high schools in Bengaluru and Delhi. “Both Aanchal and I were left amazed at their sensibilities and sensitivities to the process of archiving. They were excited about weekly meetings and the process of taking stories forward. We learnt as much from them, especially in relation to their ideas on digital visual content," she adds.

View Full Image Artefacts from the Shyamal Majumdar Archive

Food is a dominant theme that runs like a thread through memories of grandparents across the country. Nearly everyone has a story of an heirloom recipe. It is to enable a sharing of such memories that Chef Thomas Zacharias started the Local Food Club in May under May under The Locavore—an initiative to champion regional food and sustainability through storytelling, recipes and events. These clubs are powered by communities of food enthusiasts, who gather together for monthly potlucks to celebrate local cuisines, share stories and take collective action. The project, supported by Rainmatter Foundation, has 2,700 members today—home cooks, curious eaters, students, farmers, neighbours, and more— spread across over 50 cities. “The idea was to empower people with agency to tell their stories. We want to decentralise the process, which saw a lot of gatekeeping earlier. The local food communities can now co-create documentation projects and archive things either individually or together," says Zacharias.

Last Sunday, 6 July, saw 500 people gather in 14 cities, to take this forward. The Local Food Club is witnessing participation from people aged 18 to 80, with a lot of intergenerational sharing taking place at every event. “This creates a sense of belonging and triggers action," he adds.

To me, the most significant contribution of such platforms has been to make people cognisant of the value of family histories. While growing up, we had a very outward looking view of life, wherein the external and the global was far more important than anything else. “Today, however, education formats nudge you to look inwards. The digital era has created greater access to different kinds of storytelling and ever since the pandemic, we have noticed a surge in people wanting to share their memories. They finally see value in their stories, and the need to record it," says Navdha.