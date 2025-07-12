There is an evocative story, titled My Nani’s pajeb, shared by Samriddhi Roy on the website of The Museum of Material Memory. The post from June 2020 delves into the memories associated with a pair ofpayals,which has been in the family for nearly 160 years. Roy’s story does not just look at the familial history associated with the pajeb,but also etches a portrait of the lifestyle prevalent in a landowner’s family in Munger district, Bihar, between the 1940s-50s. She then draws connections between the various women of the family as the jewel and its stories are passed down from generation to generation, with the author wearing it during her graduation in 2019. “Immersed in its time thepayalmay be loud today and languid tomorrow, but nani’s story is real, and it matters because that voice is hers. And each time she narrates it, she lives the soulful, sentimental, eerie trajectory, which is her life," she writes.