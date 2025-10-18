Saturday Feeling: Gift your love language this Diwali

Communication isn’t just about exchanging information; it’s about exchanging information that makes us understand, comprehend and feel for one another. Expressing this understanding requires a love language, and there are many, just as there are many kinds of love, from romantic and parental to sibling, platonic and everything in between.

The five love languages we’re most familiar with are the ones made popular by American writer Gary Chapman: words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, physical touch, and receiving gifts. For our annual gifting guide, we decided to think about gifting through the concept of love languages, to bring back the idea of gifting with intention and personalising it for the receiver. If you think about the best gifts you’ve received or the ones you’ve given that were greeted with the most joy, they’d match neatly with one of these five love languages. After all, giving a gift is more than just filling a box and ticking names off a list; it has to be truly meaningful, fun and say something about your relationship to the other person.

Every year, for the Lounge gifting guide, we look for things we’ve used and loved, or would love to own, which means we’ve researched them thoroughly in the hope of acquiring them someday. If the individual suggestions aren’t to your taste, they could serve as inspiration to plan your gifting around your own love language. The little note we’ve added to each recommendation tells you the intention behind every object we’ve chosen for you.

If sweets are your go-to option, we’ve got you covered with this selection of traditional yet contemporary mithai as well as a host of more traditional goodie hampers. Check our Diwali make-up guide to recreate runway looks for a party. And finally, we have a sensible guide to hosting stress-free this festive season and enjoying yourself while making sure you don’t burnout.

What to watch this weekend

If you’re snuggling at home, and closing the doors and windows to keep out the dazzling light pollution and the sizzle and blast of fireworks and general revelry, we have a lot to suggest for your weekend watchlist. Among our suggestions are a Tamil drama about a kabaddi player from the director of ‘Pariyerum Perumal’, and a Diane Keaton binge-fest to mark the legendary actor’s passing, suggested by Uday Bhatia and Raja Sen.

Golf’s DP World Tour comes to Delhi

Rory McIlroy, on his maiden trip to India to tee it up at the DP World Tour’s India Championship, has received a hero’s welcome. The crowds for the golf tournament, returning to India for the first time since 2013, have rivalled final day attendance for most events, with junior golfers excitedly following McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and others. They’re playing at Delhi Golf Club, a tight course that needs to be negotiated with care. The $4 million India championship carries the biggest purse for a professional golf event in India, has all the trappings of a world-class event and a full complement of European golf stars. Expect a thrilling weekend of golf, writes Meraj Shah.

9 Indian galleries at London’s Frieze

Nine galleries from Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have taken the work of contemporary artists from across South Asia to Frieze London, which runs till 19 October. Diaspora artists such as Harminder Judge and Lubna Chowdhary make up a large part of the Indian showing but others from this side of the world also have their work on show. Mumbai’s Chanakya School will present for the first time, along with artists such as Bani Abidi, Radhika Khimji, Sakshi Gupta and Christopher Kulendran Thomas, writes Anindo Sen.

Why kids are swapping their tablets for PCs

Forget phones and tablets—parents are rediscovering the old-school PC as the ultimate tool for kids to learn, code, and create. The desktop is back, writes Abhishek Baxi, as parents and educators look for gadgets that will encourage immersion and focus in tasks. The switch from passive consumption to active creation is where the rationale for a personal computer becomes clear. A tablet delivers immediacy: unlimited videos, glossy apps and games, and a simplified user experience. A PC, on the other hand, frames activities as work to be done and projects to be finished.

A meat lover’s guide to Ahmedabad