How to help pets cope with fireworks during Diwali

Start by remembering exactly what happened. Panting and hiding are obvious signs of distress, but look beyond them. Did your dog stop eating? Could they settle between bursts of noise? How long did it take them to behave normally afterwards? A dog who startles at a cracker and resumes eating 5 minutes later is having a very different experience from one who remains restless for several hours. Recovery time is useful information when we assess how severe a noise problem has become.