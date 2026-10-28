Every year around Diwali, I get some version of the same question: “Is there something I can give my dog to make him sleep through the fireworks?” Usually, the dog has spent previous festivals panting, trembling, hiding, pacing, or trying to escape, and the family understandably wants to prevent a repeat performance. The problem is that the conversation often happens when the fireworks have already started. If your pet struggled last year, the useful time to make a plan is before Diwali.
How to help pets cope with fireworks during Diwali
SummaryPlan early to help your pet experience less fear, recover faster and get through the festival as comfortably as possible
Every year around Diwali, I get some version of the same question: “Is there something I can give my dog to make him sleep through the fireworks?” Usually, the dog has spent previous festivals panting, trembling, hiding, pacing, or trying to escape, and the family understandably wants to prevent a repeat performance. The problem is that the conversation often happens when the fireworks have already started. If your pet struggled last year, the useful time to make a plan is before Diwali.
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