How to help pets cope with fireworks during Diwali

Every year around Diwali, I get some version of the same question: “Is there something I can give my dog to make him sleep through the fireworks?” Usually, the dog has spent previous festivals panting, trembling, hiding, pacing, or trying to escape, and the family understandably wants to prevent a repeat performance. The problem is that the conversation often happens when the fireworks have already started. If your pet struggled last year, the useful time to make a plan is before Diwali.