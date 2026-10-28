How to help pets cope with fireworks during Diwali

Every year around Diwali, I get some version of the same question: “Is there something I can give my dog to make him sleep through the fireworks?” Usually, the dog has spent previous festivals panting, trembling, hiding, pacing, or trying to escape, and the family understandably wants to prevent a repeat performance. The problem is that the conversation often happens when the fireworks have already started. If your pet struggled last year, the useful time to make a plan is before Diwali.
Every year around Diwali, I get some version of the same question: “Is there something I can give my dog to make him sleep through the fireworks?” Usually, the dog has spent previous festivals panting, trembling, hiding, pacing, or trying to escape, and the family understandably wants to prevent a repeat performance. The problem is that the conversation often happens when the fireworks have already started. If your pet struggled last year, the useful time to make a plan is before Diwali.
Start by remembering exactly what happened. Panting and hiding are obvious signs of distress, but look beyond them. Did your dog stop eating? Could they settle between bursts of noise? How long did it take them to behave normally afterwards? A dog who startles at a cracker and resumes eating 5 minutes later is having a very different experience from one who remains restless for several hours. Recovery time is useful information when we assess how severe a noise problem has become.
Also remember that Diwali is rarely one noisy evening. Intermittent crackers start days beforehand and continue afterwards. A pet that copes reasonably well on the first evening may be considerably less tolerant after several days of unpredictable noise and disrupted sleep. Repeated exposure does not necessarily mean they will “get used to it”. In some animals, fear becomes worse with repeated frightening experiences.
PLAN AHEAD
If your pet has previously panicked, speak to your veterinarian beforehand. Some animals benefit from prescription anti-anxiety medication alongside environmental changes. The appropriate medication depends on the pet’s health and the severity of the problem. Importantly, the goal is not simply to make an animal sleepy. Sedation and relief from anxiety are not the same thing.
If medication is prescribed, ask your veterinarian whether you should do a trial on a quiet day. This lets you see how your pet responds before you actually need it. It is much more useful to discover that a medication makes your dog excessively sleepy and unsteady or has insufficient effect on an ordinary day than at 9pm on Diwali.
Timing matters too. Many medications work better when given before an animal is already in full panic. Waiting until your dog is shaking under the bed and then reaching for the medicine may not help your pet.
CREATE A SAFE SPACE
At home, identify the place your pet already chooses when frightened. Make the area comfortable, reduce outside light and noise, provide water, and let them come and go where possible. A crate is useful only for an animal who already regards it as a safe place. Diwali is not the time to introduce confinement to a panicking dog.
Food can also tell you something. A mildly worried dog may still take a favourite treat or engage with a food toy. A severely frightened dog often cannot. At that point, reducing exposure and helping them feel safe is more useful than repeatedly asking them to perform treat-rewarded behaviours.
The practical precautions still matter. Exercise dogs before the busiest hours, use a secure lead, check identification details, and be particularly careful when guests are entering and leaving. Keep cats indoors and secure balconies and windows. Sweets, alcohol, candles, firework debris should remain inaccessible.
Finally, plan for the day after. A pet that has spent several hours hypervigilant may be tired and unsettled. Give them a quieter day, normal meals, adequate sleep, and an easy walk. If they remain distressed long after the noise has stopped, consult your veterinarian.
We know approximately when Diwali is coming, we know which pets struggled last year, and we have time to prepare. We don’t want a dog who is sedated through the fireworks. We want to help them experience less fear, recover faster, and get through the festival as comfortably as possible.
Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.