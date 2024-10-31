Diwali 2024: Create a calm and comforting space for pets

With the festival season in full swing, it is essential to ensure that we balance our celebrations with the comfort and well-being of our pets. Festivals are filled with fireworks, sweets and gatherings of family and friends, but as much as we look forward to them, such occasions can be a source of intense stress for pets. Therefore, watch their behaviour and make a note on what works best to keep them calm. Each festive occasion is a new opportunity to learn.

Sudden noises, flickering lights, strong aromas and frequent visitors can get overwhelming for pets. Understanding your pet’s personality is the first step towards ensuring they stay calm. Each animal has a unique temperament that influences how they handle stress.

Some pets are curious and can handle new experiences, even loud sounds, better than others. Introverted pets, who may be wary of strangers, sudden noises or disruptions to their routine, might find festivals terrifying. For example, if you have a shy cat who loves nothing more than curling up in a hidden spot, take some time to set up a cosy, secure area in a quiet part of the house. Use blankets, their favourite toys, and perhaps an old T-shirt to create a “haven" that smells comforting and familiar.

