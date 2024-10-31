Diwali 2024: Create a calm and comforting space for pets

With the festival season in full swing, it is essential to ensure that we balance our celebrations with the comfort and well-being of our pets. Festivals are filled with fireworks, sweets and gatherings of family and friends, but as much as we look forward to them, such occasions can be a source of intense stress for pets. Therefore, watch their behaviour and make a note on what works best to keep them calm. Each festive occasion is a new opportunity to learn.
Sudden noises, flickering lights, strong aromas and frequent visitors can get overwhelming for pets. Understanding your pet’s personality is the first step towards ensuring they stay calm. Each animal has a unique temperament that influences how they handle stress.
Some pets are curious and can handle new experiences, even loud sounds, better than others. Introverted pets, who may be wary of strangers, sudden noises or disruptions to their routine, might find festivals terrifying. For example, if you have a shy cat who loves nothing more than curling up in a hidden spot, take some time to set up a cosy, secure area in a quiet part of the house. Use blankets, their favourite toys, and perhaps an old T-shirt to create a “haven" that smells comforting and familiar.
If your pet is the type who finds comfort in being close to you, stay nearby during the peak festivities. Our presence can be deeply calming for pets, who pick up on our emotions and body language. If you’re sitting with your dog or cat in their safe space, take a moment to speak to them in a low, soothing tone or give them gentle pets. For cats, gentle play with teaser toys or feather wands in a quiet space helps them feel calm.
For soundproofing, there are many hacks beyond closing doors and windows. An effective one is placing a thick blanket or carpet at the base of doors, which helps muffle outside noises. Some pet parents also use white noise machines or calming music. Nature sounds played softly can provide a gentle buffer against loud sounds from outside. If your dog uses a crate, line it with extra blankets or soft fabric to make it feel snug. Even something as simple as adding cardboard egg cartons around the door can help absorb sound.
On festival days, keep your pet busy and relaxed during the daytime and low-energy in the evening. Dogs will benefit from a long walk in the morning or a play session to tire them out. Cats may appreciate a fun chase with their favourite toy. An active, fulfilled pet is more likely to stay calm when the festivities begin.
A festival should be fun for your pet, too. Make them a home-made treat with pet-friendly ingredients, like boiled chicken bits or dog-safe vegetables, and perhaps add a pinch of turmeric for a festive Indian touch. For cats, a new catnip toy or a puzzle feeder filled with treats can be the perfect distraction. Just remember to keep them away from traditional sweets and treats as most contain ingredients toxic to pets such as chocolate and certain nuts.
If you’re open to natural remedies, consult your vet about safe, calming options to reduce your pet’s anxiety. Herbal supplements like chamomile and valerian root, used in proper doses, are known for their calming effects. Cannabidiol oil has also become a popular option to soothe pets’ nerves. Some people find Bach flower remedies useful to keep pets calm , but consult with a professional before trying new products.
Festive rituals often involve lighting diyas and burning incense or camphor. While these bring warmth into our homes, they can overwhelm your pet’s senses or irritate their lungs.
Opt for smokeless diyas and eco-friendly incense. If you’re lighting camphor, keep it in well-ventilated areas away from where your pet spends time. Rangolis don’t need to be off-limits. Use turmeric, beetroot powder and rice flour in place of synthetic colours, making the rangoli safe even if ingested. Decorate with pet-safe flowers like marigold as certain plants (like lilies) are toxic to pets.
If you’re hosting family and friends, have a quick chat with them about your pet’s needs. Explain why they shouldn’t use sparklers or crackers and remind them not to give your pet any sweets or snacks without asking.
Let’s aim to make festivals a time for joy, not fear, for our pets.
Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.