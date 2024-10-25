Diwali 2024: When the gift becomes a cherished memory
SummaryPresents conjure up feelings of joy, warmth and delight, whether one is giving or receiving. Ahead of Diwali, we asked people to tell us about a gift they have received that has become a cherished memory, and what they keep in mind while planning a gift for their loved ones
AS EXCITED AS A CHILD
Yardena Kurulkar, artist | Mumbai
I don’t have many memories of my father, since I was only 8 when he passed away, but the ones I do have are quite vivid. One moment that stands out wasn’t tied to any special occasion. It was an ordinary day when my father came home with a toy—a yellow cup designed to catch ping-pong balls. To play, you pressed a button at the bottom that sent the ball flying into the air, and then you had to chase it around the room to catch it in the cup.
The toy wasn’t wrapped, I think, but he presented it with a live demo. I can still picture him running around in the room, excited like a child, trying to catch the ball, and how we all laughed. I feel it wasn’t just the gift itself that made the moment special, but the way he gave it, his unrestrained happiness. That joy is infectious, and it stays with you forever. And that is my gifting philosophy as well.
—As told to Avantika Bhuyan
THE GOAT
Bani Nanda, founder, Miam Patisserie | Delhi
Thirteen years ago, I received a gift that set me on the chef’s path. I was pursuing physics honours in Delhi University and binge watching food shows, which instilled the desire to be in a professional kitchen. I bagged an internship at the Leela Palace when they opened in 2011. It was just for two weeks, and I gave it my all by working 18 hours a day. My reporting manager, pastry chef Sayed Kamre Alam, noticed how happy I was in the kitchen. On the last day of the internship, he gave me a paring knife. It is small, super sharp and has a black handle. At that time, I didn’t know about knife boxes. I used to carry it in my bag and would accidentally cut myself. Now, it’s kept safely in my knife box at the kitchen of Miam Patisserie. This knife sealed the deal for me because it was not merely a gift; I regarded it as a sign of motivation to switch from physics to pastry making. It is one of the greatest gifts because it has a deep emotional connect and made a memory.
I like to pay it forward with presents that are timeless, especially for my loved ones. For instance, I gifted my parents a teakwood console for their bedroom for their 25th anniversary. Giving something that lasts forever is deeply embedded in our culture.
—As told to Jahnabee Borah
