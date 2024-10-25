Diwali 2024: When the gift becomes a cherished memory

My daughter gave me a cute sculpture from Dhruvi Acharya one Christmas. It’s like a face with a bubble blowing. When she gave it to me, she said, “Mumma, you speak a lot, so this is perfect for you." I used to blow bubbles a lot when I was a kid, and told her this. Another present I cherish is the Tagore painting that’s hanging in my living room. My parents gave it to me for my 40th birthday; it was theirs. I grew up looking at that painting, showing a cluster of women, and thought it was ominous, full of pain... I had grown up hearing stories of sati. Few years later, when I was in my 30s, I told my mom how I felt about the painting, and she asked me, “What does it say to you?". In that very moment, my perspective changed. Maybe it was because of the way she said it or smiled, or maybe because of what was going on in my personal life, I realised that painting was about women supporting women. This is what life teaches you: Perspective changes with where you are in life.