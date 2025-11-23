Ever since they joined forces, the duo has worked across geographies to arrive at a style of play that complements the other and has taken them to World No.8. Shah shuttles between his hometown of Vadodara and the Czech Republic where he plays for a local club, while Chitale trains at her base in Mumbai. National camps bring them together, as do local and international tournaments. It is where they pull out time to train, just like they did for a few days earlier this month in between competitions in Chennai.