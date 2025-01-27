Document small wins to earn a better raise

The appraisal season is round the corner. If you want to put your best foot forward, hoping to get that big jump, start by thinking small.

In other words, instead of reminding your manager of the big wins you have achieved over the past year, like big client deals, inform them about all the small achievements, like how you managed to keep the team together during a client crisis, or how you successfully covered for a senior colleague in their absence. Documenting small wins is important as companies are increasingly moving towards performance-based pay.

This year, there is a growing trend of pay based on performance, the recent Total Remuneration Survey released by consulting firm Mercer has concluded, based on a poll of 1,550 Indian companies, across sectors including technology, life sciences, manufacturing and engineering. “... the increased adoption of performance-linked pay plans by more than 75% of organisations, signifies a holistic shift towards performance orientation, both in the short term and long term," says the report, quoting Mercer’s India careers leader Mansee Singhal.

While racking one’s brains at the last minute and listing achievements is a typical habit for most, experts suggest documenting wins throughout the year instead. It may be too late for this year’s performance review, but making a start now for the next year is a good idea.

“Typically, the human mind tends to remember the beginning and the end. For instance, if an employee has had a bad start to the year or the last few months before the end of the financial year weren’t as productive, the superiors are likely to harp on those negatives," says Neelima Chakara, executive coach and founder of PurposeLadder, which helps individuals plan their career. “This will eventually take a hit at the employee’s confidence."

Doing this exercise throughout the year is critical to receiving a good performance review and raise later. After all, this catalogue helps employees keep track of the impact they have made at individual and organisational levels, helping them present their achievements effectively at the end of the year. “It also enables you to showcase consistency and growth in your performance," Chakara adds.

Besides, such documents serve as evidence for audits, awards and rewards or even compliance. “It is certainly a good practice for the posterity of an organisation and for the career growth of individuals," says Shailaja Karve, professor (human resource management), KJ Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai.

However, employees must not keep this document to themselves and should bring it out at the time of their appraisals, advises Chakara. Take pride in showing off your capabilities, turning the attention of your manager to these positives. “It helps inform your stakeholders about how they can best use your talent," she says.

Create a ‘mouthpiece’

Not many are aware of how this document must look. In Karve’s opinion, there are some non-negotiables to include in what can be called one’s “mouthpiece".

The document or journal should have the date of commencement and completion of the project, name of the task, context of the work, objectives set and outcomes achieved, actions taken as well as constraints faced.

“It can also have mitigation strategies, fringe benefits if any, photographs or videos, letters of acknowledgement and even social media posts," she adds.

If someone wants to dive deeper, they can also list resources used, budgets utilised, use of technology, contribution of team members, and the impact on the target group.

“This document helps you acknowledge yourself and ensure that your performance review is not affected by the recency or primacy effect," says Chakara.

For starters, one must create this catalogue as a live document that can be filled every month. Some of the evidence may be impactful later, which can be updated accordingly.

“It’s always a good idea to speak about the impact created instead of focusing on the transactions done. Actively seek feedback from the people you work with. Be authentic and do not exaggerate," suggests Chakara. “If something was achieved in collaboration with others, acknowledge them and share your specific role in the win."

A two-way street

According to Sahil Sharma, chief human resources officer at travel and hospitality SaaS platform RateGain, this document is not just about the employee, it must also reflect the involvement of the manager. “The manager can then include not just the wins but also things that the employee may have missed," says Sharma. “This is known as a critical incident diary, where both the achievements as well as the missed opportunities are evaluated for an employee. It helps avert any surprises or shocks during the appraisal process."

Chetan Yadav, head of human resources at Cashfree Payments, a payment gateway software, agrees. He believes performance isn’t just about results—it’s the story of grit, perseverance and self-belief. “By capturing the full spectrum of performance—both wins and challenges—we help shape a tangible career trajectory for our employees," says Yadav. “This approach minimises recency bias (favouring recent events over historical ones), emphasising growth, resilience, and the lasting impact each individual has made."

The end goal is to focus on candid, actionable feedback and tracking progress over time so that performance outcomes are not just predictable but also aligned with an individual’s merit.

“As a result, when appraisal discussions take place, the outcomes are clear, fair, and reflective of an individual’s consistent contributions and growth," says Yadav.

A well-rounded document must reflect all the key focus areas, highlighting achievements and the lessons learned along the way.

“Demonstrating how challenges were overcome or how they could have been tackled differently highlights adaptability and problem-solving abilities. Feedback from peers and stakeholders enriches the narrative, underscoring collaboration and alignment with broader organisational goals," says Yadav.

The most effective strategy is not to consider the performance review as a one-time exercise. It is ideal to have such conversations with your boss every quarter where you showcase your achievements and how you are working on your development plan, says Chakara. “Seek feedback on what you must start, stop and continue to do to become more effective. Develop a good relationship with your boss. Raise your hand for cross-functional projects to create a broader impact and win more stakeholders to believe in your potential."

What to write down

1. Note the start and end date of the project, name of the task, context of the work, objectives set and outcomes achieved.

2. Write the actions taken and constraints faced. You can add details, like strategies, videos, even social media posts.

3. Create this as a live document, which can be updated later.

4. Mention the impact made, not just the work that has been done. Seek feedback from those you work with, and be authentic.

5. To dive deeper, you can even list resources and technology used, the budgets and contributions of other team members.

