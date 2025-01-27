Document small wins to earn a better raise
SummaryKeeping a regular record of your work accomplishments and experiences can strengthen your case for a salary increase
The appraisal season is round the corner. If you want to put your best foot forward, hoping to get that big jump, start by thinking small.
In other words, instead of reminding your manager of the big wins you have achieved over the past year, like big client deals, inform them about all the small achievements, like how you managed to keep the team together during a client crisis, or how you successfully covered for a senior colleague in their absence. Documenting small wins is important as companies are increasingly moving towards performance-based pay.