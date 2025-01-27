Document small wins to earn a better raise

The most effective strategy is not to consider the performance review as a one-time exercise. It is ideal to have such conversations with your boss every quarter where you showcase your achievements and how you are working on your development plan, says Chakara. “Seek feedback on what you must start, stop and continue to do to become more effective. Develop a good relationship with your boss. Raise your hand for cross-functional projects to create a broader impact and win more stakeholders to believe in your potential."