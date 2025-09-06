A documentary on the common plight of farmers in India and the US

When the farmer protests over the Union government’s three farm laws stretched out in India in 2020-21, award-winning senior research scientist and filmmaker Bedabrata Pain began reading about it. The first thing he came across was farm suicides in the US. Pain, who won a National Award for his 2012 debut film Chittagong , realised there’s a story to be told.

In 2021, Pain, who has previously worked at Nasa, set off on trip to explore farmer distress across the US and found that the privatisation and corporatisation of farming in the 1980s had not benefited farmers. The result of that trip is Déjà Vu, a documentary on the unexpected similarities between the plight of farmers in the US and in India. It delivers an ominous warning about how the free market squeezes small farmers out of the system and sometimes drives them to suicide.

Déjà Vu premiered at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala in August. Pain describes it as “a challenging story to tell" because there were so many versions and angles to approach it from.

Ali Fazal and Naseeruddin Shah have voiced the film, which is co-produced by Resul Pookutty.

Pain, 62, who divides his time between India and the US, spoke to Lounge about the making of the documentary, the need to safeguard minimum support price (MSP), and the dangers of turning agriculture over to conglomerates. Edited excerpts from the interview.

Why did you think of making this documentary?

There is a question about Indians in the US—what their role is, what is their connection with India. And then there is pressure not to critique India or the US, the country you are from or the country you live in—and I have managed to do both.

We live in a world where all kinds of injustice and inequities exist. So when the farm protests happened (in India), we were being told the farmers were stubborn, turning their back on development, investment and modernisation. I started reading about it and the first thing I came across is there are farm suicides in America, too—the land of milk and honey! I said, “what the hell is going on?"

As I started talking to farmers, reaching out to farmers’ organisations, it became very clear that this is a story that needs to be told... It was so important because in India the discussion was all speculation—this will happen, that will happen.

But we wanted to say: “Hey, look here. Here is the evidence of the last 40 years" of what happens. So that’s why the movie is also called Déjà Vu.

In a world dominated by demands for social justice and social inequities, quite often the question of economic justice is left in the shade. Déjà Vu raises the question of economic justice—pointing the finger at corporate monopolies as the fountainhead of economic injustice.

It is surprising to see the extent and magnitude of distress among US farmers. How did you discover and depict it?

Through almost 10,000 miles of travel in the US. When we are talking about the film, four people’s names are crucial—three others who were on the trip, apart from myself. Rajashik Tarafder and Sristy Agrawal (PhD students in physics at the time) and Rumela Gangopadhyay, a part-time theatre actor (all Indian origin US residents.) I am the only person with a filmmaking background.

They found out about all the farm organisations, started calling them. It took a while, but the farmers responded…... Although it was not intentional, the fact that we shot it during the winter and there was snow and it was all dark and grey fit with the mood of the film.

The farmers in the US have shared a lot with you.

They trusted us. You know, in America as soon as you leave the big cities, it almost looks like a “third-world country". The mainstream liberals paint rural folks as working class, xenophobic and so on. It’s exactly the opposite. Imagine we were these brown people travelling through America, what we call Trump’s America. Except for one or two stray incidents, they were so welcoming. These farmers were very aware of what was going on in India (with regard to farmers). (Indian farmers) standing up to the laws was important to them because for them it was… what they could not do... So we got a very warm reception in those sub-zero temperatures.

We understood clearly that this is the same story in India… It is the level of hopelessness that exists in rural America… not xenophobia, that is driving them towards Trump. It is just that at least Trump is talking about them. The mainstream Democrats are not even talking about rural distress. It’s so difficult even for Americans to accept the story. This is not just an eye-opener for Indians. It would be an eye-opener for Americans as well.

Is it possible to introduce more protection for US farmers? What kind of movements do you witness there and is it possible to reverse monopolised corporate control?

These two questions are the key questions because this issue actually goes beyond agriculture. We always talk about the free market but where is the free market? It’s the corporate monopolies that have taken over, including in India. It’s called from farm-to-fork, so they control the entire chain. As a result, farmers don’t benefit, farmers are decimated. Consumers don’t benefit, consumers get bad quality food at pretty high prices. And corporations run away with the bonanza. Instead of debating whether the free market is good or bad, let’s first ask the question—is there a free market, where is the free market?

That’s one of the most important takeaways from this movie. And this is exactly what India is trying—to bring the corporates under the guise of a free market. But the farmers know that and resist.

That’s why this battle for parity in America and the battle for minimum support price in India play such an important role. First of all, it is important to know that farmers in India are not subsidised.... They pay back to society.

In India, farmers are heavily dependent on MSP. The parity system did not work out well for small farmers in the US as over time most of the land was acquired by big corporations and they get the largest share of subsidies. In America, small farmers have pretty much given up and are reduced to a very small number, but in a country like India, there is still a big role for MSP. In fact it needs to be extended to more crops beyond the few that are covered.

The farmers in India were very articulate about all these issues during the protests.

I was there at the protests, but my movie is not about that.... If you were there, you couldn’t not be inspired by what was happening. The farmers were very sure that this law meant taking away the MSP and the claims that there was going to be big development were a complete illusion.

That’s the reason I made the movie because the farmers were not being stubborn, as was being portrayed by a section of the media and the government. They were right on the ball, and if anything Déjà Vu shows that this illusion of development and efficiency and modernisation—it does not benefit farmers. It only benefits corporations.

How are you planning to take the film for better outreach?

We have had very limited screenings…In Ahmedabad I was invited to show the movie but the permission was withdrawn at the last minute. I don’t know why people are afraid… So we have been thinking about OTT, which is where a lot of people can consume such content and documentaries have a place. It is very sad for me because I wanted policy makers to see it, Parliament to see it. They should see it even if they don’t agree with the film. This should be seen in the Lok Sabha. If they don’t know what the other views are, what are you doing anyway?

Was there any particular challenge you faced while making this film?

One of the main challenges was: how do I tell the story? It’s a very difficult story to tell. Everything has become so emotional… It does not lead to compassion. It becomes heat. Instead of figuring out what is good for human beings, it becomes about me. It becomes about my identity. The worst kind of feelings that are being pushed. So I wanted this movie to be an antidote that should make you think. If we don’t think with our heads, no experts will be able to help us… We don’t have the culture of thinking, of finding out for ourselves. We just receive information…. So the only antidote to that is logic, evidence and a deep sense of humanness and that’s what Déjà Vu represents for me.

Prachi Pinglay-Plumber is an independent journalist and professor of practice at Central Campus, CHRIST University, Bengaluru.

