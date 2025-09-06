A documentary on the common plight of farmers in India and the US

The farmers in the US have shared a lot with you.

They trusted us. You know, in America as soon as you leave the big cities, it almost looks like a “third-world country". The mainstream liberals paint rural folks as working class, xenophobic and so on. It’s exactly the opposite. Imagine we were these brown people travelling through America, what we call Trump’s America. Except for one or two stray incidents, they were so welcoming. These farmers were very aware of what was going on in India (with regard to farmers). (Indian farmers) standing up to the laws was important to them because for them it was… what they could not do... So we got a very warm reception in those sub-zero temperatures.