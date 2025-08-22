Nilanjana S. Roy on our cities, our dogs and our struggle to live alongside other species
Nilanjana S. Roy 12 min read 22 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Dogs have lived in close proximity to humans from the start of our recorded history, and with a little thoughtful planning, we can continue to coexist with them
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The dog has aged well. Out for a walk with a beloved human, that classic c-curved Desi Kutta tail raised jauntily, their happiness has radiated off the walls of Bhimbetka’s caves for at least 12,000 years. Among the prehistoric and ancient cave paintings of these rock shelters in Madhya Pradesh, there are 41 featuring dogs—one on a leash, most free-roaming, another Canis familiaris caught in mid-stride, graceful, joyous.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story