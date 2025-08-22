The dog has aged well. Out for a walk with a beloved human, that classic c-curved Desi Kutta tail raised jauntily, their happiness has radiated off the walls of Bhimbetka’s caves for at least 12,000 years. Among the prehistoric and ancient cave paintings of these rock shelters in Madhya Pradesh, there are 41 featuring dogs—one on a leash, most free-roaming, another Canis familiaris caught in mid-stride, graceful, joyous.

It’s hard to remember, in the middle of a moral panic, that the bond between humans and dogs is an old one, stretching all the way down the centuries to the 2nd or 3rd century BC. But perhaps it’s worth it to go back that far, to the vivid figurines of fighting dogs or collared dogs from Harappa and Mohenjodaro, just to acknowledge that dogs have been around in human settlements right from the start of our recorded history.

Also Read | A footnote in history: The day Parsis shut Bombay down over stray dogs

In a 2008 book, Sarama and Her Children, Bibek Debroy, the economist, translator and expert on Indian mythology, made an impassioned plea for giving our homegrown desi kuttas the love and respect they deserved. “Imagine my surprise when I re-read the Rig Veda and discovered that dogs were used as herd dogs, hunting dogs and watchdogs, not to forget their being used as beasts of burden," he wrote. “As I re-read Hindu texts with this canine perspective in mind, I continually stumbled upon facts that I had not known. The more I read, the more I marvelled."

Sarama’s story appears in the Rig Vedas. She is the mother of all dogs, helping Lord Indra track down the kidnapped cattle of the Angirases, in legend the ancestors of man. Devdutt Pattnaik writes that her children, the Sarameyas, “are considered the guardians of the dead", companions to Lord Yama. At a sacrifice held by King Janmajaya, a puppy is accused of licking the milk offered to the gods and stoned by the king’s brothers; the small creature runs back to Sarama, whimpering from its wounds. Sarama bursts in, disrupting the yajna, and demands justice for her daughter. In one version that I heard in Kolkata, she says to the king, “To hurt the innocent, to harm the smallest and most helpless of your visitors is adharma," and she places a curse on him and his progeny.

Indian dogs appear in Mughal paintings as well-trained hunting dogs, in a spectacular Raja Ravi Varma painting as the Four Vedas along with Dattatreya; were looked down on by the British as inferior, dubbed “pariah" dogs in an ugly twinning of caste and race prejudices; sneak into sacred texts and bound into the pages of contemporary novels, and are loved by poets across the ages.

*****

The spirit of the place

lives inside the mangy body

of the station dog

doing penance for the last

three hundred years under

the tree of arrivals and departures

the dog opens his right eye

just long enough to look at and see

whether you’re a man or a demigod

— Arun Kolatkar, Station Dog

I start to walk around Delhi and some of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in 2008-09, a habit that remains strong, especially in post-pollution winter. I’m usually on my own, since large groups tend to prefer itineraries, not aimless rambles around Delhi’s 11 districts, wetlands, river banks, medieval monuments, hybrid villages and tropical thorn forests.

What takes me through, in a notoriously unsafe, often aggressive, patriarchal slice of north India, is the Rule of Dog: if the stray dogs look relaxed and happy, you’re likely to be safe. If there are no dogs, if the local strays slink around like fearful ghosts, or people treat them with cruelty in front of you, the place is likely unsafe for women and “outsiders". It is unscientific, but it works. And even though I am a cat person by temperament, the city’s dogs adopt me, like a wayward cousin whom no one can sudharofy, but who must be taken care of anyway.

Old Delhi: A three-legged dog takes me for a tour down narrow katras I’ve never explored before, showing off the sights, and finishes with a flourish at a bread pakora stall. Where he is given a bread pakora (by me) and a brisk Ayurvedic oil massage (by the bread pakora seller, who greets him like an old friend).

View Full Image A panel of Jayati Bose’s drawings from the ‘Khele Hum’ series on display at DCAW by Latitude 28

Jangpura: Doginder Singh is the first street dog to insist on making friendship with me. He is a highly successful beggar of biscuits, a born meeter and greeter, his cold nose poking into mithai boxes, up unwary backsides. He leads his pack into midnight raids where they set off car alarms in a filmy tune pattern, disappearing as the first human groans and exclamations ring out. He kindly allows me to include him as a dashing, heroic goofball in my second novel, The Hundred Names of Darkness.

Tughlaqabad: A pack of 12 brown and black dogs come silently out of the shadows, two of them growling, three of them wagging their tails. I decide to trust the majority, and a short and warm chat later, we are besties. We play a marvellous game of hide-and-seek in the ruins; in their company, I feel protected, able to walk for miles without fearing the real predators, bands of men in Thars or Scorpios who will run you off the road just for fun.

Kathputli Colony: After the demolitions of this colony—the inspiration for the magicians’ ghetto in Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children—in the winter of 2017, the acrobats and dancers, sword swallowers and puppeteers load what they can salvage on to handcarts and bicycles. Two large pigs and two puppies eye me distrustfully from a thela; the puppies are small, but they already know that humans are not reliable. Another handcart goes by, carrying the architecture of displacement. Riding high on a pile of mattresses topped by a rickety bench, a splendidly patchy ginger, brown and white dog called Sherdil (but commonly known as Sheroo) howls, knowing in some mysterious dog fashion that they will not return to the only home he’s ever known.

Ghazipur border: On one side, a long, unending line of migrants wait for buses—it is March 2020 and after a sudden lockdown order, thousands of stranded workers are attempting to go back to their villages and hometowns . A day later, some give up and start walking the 500 km back home. Two bone-thin strays walk stoically alongside their families, loyal, resigned to this uncertain fate, the underside of their paws already dusty, already worn.

*****

In our cities, villages and forests, dogs—stray, street, community, feral—are an improperly counted but large population, adored and cherished by a growing community, barely tolerated by others, feared and hated by many who call for their removal from the streets or their slaughter. Shelters are impractical at scale and often poorly run: the chances that dogs will die slowly of starvation or disease are grimly high.

At regular intervals, as in 1950s Delhi, Bengaluru in 2007 and Srinagar in 2008, dogs are culled—shot, poisoned or even more cruelly, buried alive. These massacres, often driven by a mix of outrage over tragic and horrifying rabies deaths or bites (especially when children are the suffering victims) and cynical media manipulation, have been completely ineffective in bringing down the population. Explosions of cruelty, shattering to witness, might relieve public anger temporarily, but they do not help us coexist more safely and comfortably with either dogs or any other animal, from leopards to bats to elephants, that are labelled pests rather than fellow citizens with whom we share equal space.

*****

“We say that one may as well hang a dog as give him a bad name, thereby admitting the possibility of a good one. But no such allowance seems to have been made for the Indian pariah dog. He has always been on the downhill slope of popular contempt, and it will be long before he can hope to rise. The noble potentialities of his character are ignored… Perhaps it is not too fantastical to say that when compared with the English dog the poor Indian outcast is a pagan, a creature without faith."

—John Lockwood Kipling, Beast and Man in India, 1891

It’s easy to imagine Indian cities and villages without the presence of community dogs, unfortunately—they face immense hostility from many Indians who are not just scared of being bitten, but who see the easy porousness of the streets as a threat to a “civilised" way of living. Many gated communities in Delhi and elsewhere model an antiseptic, segregated way of life—separate lifts for domestic workers, carpenters, plumbers and dogs, a concerted push to keep their colonies free of vermin, which can include dogs, cats, and even birds in the list of undesirable elements.

While there is a clear need to prioritise the safety of children and the elderly, it’s telling that it’s only the street dog—thankfully we don’t use the offensive word “pariah" any more—that is singled out as dirty, dangerous and undesirable. Monkeys, snakes, and cows cause as many if not more fatalities, but they are protected by their status as near-divine entities, largely safeguarded from persecution because of their elevated status in Hindu myths and legends. The community dog becomes a lightning rod for the Indian who struggles to live alongside other species, to work with rather than against the flow of nature.

Many experts have warned that nature abhors a “vacant space", and that the mass removal of stray dogs will be cruel but also futile. In the absence of dogs, the rat population and monkey population is likely to increase, since they’ll face less competition over garbage dumps and similar food resources. But this is the practical argument for tackling rising populations of stray dogs through consistent and mass-scale vaccinations and sterilisations.

It’s worth noting that it has been done by Bhutan, where the government tackled the issue head on, drawing in de-suups (community volunteers) across the entire country to sterilise over 150,000 dogs. It took 14 years, and required a massive effort from the people as well as from vets and doctors—but in 2023, Bhutan announced that it had become the first country in the world to sterilise and vaccinate its entire free-roaming dog population.

View Full Image Artwork from the book ‘My City, My Dogs’, written by Abodh Aras, illustrated by Sumedha Sah, with photographs by Hashim Badani

The prejudice against street dogs can be unreasonable, strong and vicious—much like the prejudice that forms when particular human communities are singled out because of their caste, religion or migrant status to receive the full force of hatred or bigotry. But try to imagine cities and towns without India’s strays… silent streets, no warning barks at night in residential colonies to alert us to thieves, none of the joy of watching dogs tear around to play on beaches and in maidans.

The poorest and most vulnerable in our big, often lonely, cities would lose their companions—it’s telling how often you see dogs comfortably curled up near thela-wallas, sleeping with the homeless, or offered a blanket and the right to sleep in the doorways of small shops or at the istriwalla’s stall. The flow of dogs on to the streets would not stop even if you picked up every single stray—the greatest addition to the population of street dogs comes from us, from humans who abandon pets because they are too inconvenient to look after or too expensive to maintain. Breeders callously dump bitches used, abused and made to bear litter after litter on the streets; pet owners often choose to dump a cardboard box of puppies on a backroad or in rubbish heaps rather than go to the trouble and expense of spaying their own dogs.

What we’ll be left with is empty spaces, on the streets, and in our hearts. No bellies offered for a long, slow scratching session, no dogs cheerfully leaping over barricades during a protest, or hitching a lift in an empty cycle-rickshaw. Entire neighbourhoods would turn themselves into vigilantes, policing the roads for any hapless dog who did manage to drift across from nearby states, and the growing networks of volunteers and caregivers would be left bereft, with a permanent ache in their hearts.

*****

“The dog liked to escort people around or visit them at home. Elango was resigned to the fact that Chinna was given to going door to door and resting a while at each, until someone came out with a bite to eat. The dog never begged, he sat at the doorstep as if contemplating the world, serene in the certainty that he was irresistible."

~ The Earthspinner, Anuradha Roy

Dogs have an affinity with writers and artists. The late Vinod Mehta was loved by Nizamuddin’s strays, and adopted one, who famously became the editor’s Editor. Manjit Bawa and Nandalal Bose both painted dogs, dancing, alert, friendly. Arundhati Roy shares her home with rescued friends, Maati ke Lal and Begum Filthy Jaan; the writer and artist Anuradha Roy has a posse of Ranikhet dogs who roam on to her pottery and into her books. In a reflective essay, the poet and novelist Tishani Doshi wrote about the dogs who lived on the threshold between the wild and the tame. “They were free agents who we had sterilised and vaccinated but they chose where to sleep and who to follow. The dogs roamed with us on our walks, and when we were back inside the house, it was the dogs that reminded us of the wildness still out there."

Street dogs cannot curse, unlike their mythical mother Sarama, but they can teach us how to live with warmth, and how to open our hearts, rather than bolt and lock those doors. As many animal welfare experts have suggested, we could dial down the fury and work on scientific solutions. If we have lived in such close proximity for roughly 12,000 years, we can manage another century or two with some thoughtful planning. Ask the stray dogs of Delhi; they are the experts when it comes to adapting and coexistence.

Perhaps the one thing that unites an argumentative, politically polarised nation is, surprisingly, the love of dogs. I understand that not everyone will be lucky enough to feel that love. Nothing in our hotly contested educational curriculae teaches us a basic truth: that we are part of a web of interconnected species. The lesson of India’s free-roaming dogs is simply that you cannot visit active harm on one part of the web without harming yourself.

Nilanjana S. Roy is the author of ‘The Wildings’ duology and ‘Black River’.