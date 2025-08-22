The poorest and most vulnerable in our big, often lonely, cities would lose their companions—it’s telling how often you see dogs comfortably curled up near thela-wallas, sleeping with the homeless, or offered a blanket and the right to sleep in the doorways of small shops or at the istriwalla’s stall. The flow of dogs on to the streets would not stop even if you picked up every single stray—the greatest addition to the population of street dogs comes from us, from humans who abandon pets because they are too inconvenient to look after or too expensive to maintain. Breeders callously dump bitches used, abused and made to bear litter after litter on the streets; pet owners often choose to dump a cardboard box of puppies on a backroad or in rubbish heaps rather than go to the trouble and expense of spaying their own dogs.