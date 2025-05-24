How to manage your dog's shedding this summer

Every morning, I wake to a fresh layer of golden fuzz covering the floor. Musafir, our golden retriever, is shedding with great enthusiasm. If you’re a pet parent in India right now, chances are your home looks similar and you’re wondering how to manage the shedding.
Summer shedding is natural. Most dogs shed to some degree year-round, but you’ll notice a marked increase when the weather changes. As temperatures rise, dogs lose their winter coats. This seasonal shedding helps them adapt to warmer weather. While we can’t stop the shedding, we can manage it.
One of the simplest, most effective ways to deal with shedding is brushing. Regular brushing removes loose fur, reduces tangles, and helps distribute natural oils across your pet’s coat. The type of brush and frequency will vary depending on your dog’s breed and coat type.
For double-coated breeds like golden retrievers, huskies and German shepherds, a slicker brush or an undercoat rake used daily or every other day during the shedding season works wonders. These breeds have a dense undercoat that sheds in clumps, and tools designed specifically to reach that layer make a huge difference. Short-haired breeds such as beagles or dachshunds benefit from a rubber curry brush or a grooming glove. Poodles and other curly coated dogs don’t shed much but still require grooming to prevent matting—use a pin brush or a comb a few times a week.
Vacuuming is another way of dealing with the fur. Invest in a vacuum cleaner with a good pet hair attachment and use it frequently. Wash cushion covers, throws and rugs often.
You might also consider adding omega oil supplements to your pet’s diet, after consulting your vet. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help support skin health and coat condition, reducing dryness and dandruff, both of which can exacerbate shedding. Of course, results aren’t immediate; it takes a few weeks of regular use for the effects to show.
The summer shedding phase can last from a few weeks to a couple of months, depending on your dog’s breed, age, and health. Dogs that spend a lot of time outdoors are influenced by seasonal changes and natural light, while those kept primarily indoors in air-conditioned environments may shed more year-round. If your pet’s shedding seems excessive, or if it’s accompanied by bald spots, itching, redness or any signs of discomfort, it’s important to dig deeper.
Skin infections, allergies, hormonal imbalances or parasitic infestations can all cause abnormal shedding or poor coat quality. In India, tick-borne illnesses such as ehrlichiosis or babesiosis can also affect skin and coat health. If in doubt, visit your vet for a thorough checkup.
This brings me to Ella, a golden retriever I recently met. Her parent, frustrated with her summer shedding, had shaved her coat down to the skin. It’s a common enough reaction, driven by the belief that removing fur will help dogs feel cooler and reduce shedding. Unfortunately, it does neither.
Shaving a double-coated dog can cause more harm than good. Their coat is designed to provide insulation—it keeps them warm in winter and cool in summer by regulating body temperature and protecting the skin from the sun. When you shave it, you disrupt this natural process. What’s more, the undercoat often grows back faster and denser than the topcoat, leading to permanent damage to coat texture. It also increases the risk of sunburn and skin irritation.
Instead of shaving, focus on helping your dog stay cool in other ways. Provide plenty of fresh water, ensure there are shaded spots or cool indoor areas for them to rest and avoid walks during the hottest parts of the day.
Fur on the sofa, on your clothes or in your morning tea can be frustrating, but is part of the package when you have a pet, and can be managed easily.
Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.