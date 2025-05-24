How to manage your dog's shedding this summer

Shaving a double-coated dog can cause more harm than good. Their coat is designed to provide insulation—it keeps them warm in winter and cool in summer by regulating body temperature and protecting the skin from the sun. When you shave it, you disrupt this natural process. What’s more, the undercoat often grows back faster and denser than the topcoat, leading to permanent damage to coat texture. It also increases the risk of sunburn and skin irritation.