While Gukesh still spends a majority of his time playing chess, the other reason that 2026 is different from 2024 is that he has added different dimensions to his life. There is a strong support group of friends, there are activities like squash and surfing that he is trying his hand at. He has attempted pickleball, padel and even horse riding. He has even gone back to tennis on occasion, which didn’t become a constant in his life thanks to the blunt coach’s advice, but has been a part-time recreational activity.