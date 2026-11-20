Much has changed in this two-year period for the world champion, who will now defend that title against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov, another 20-year-old, in Geneva from 24 November. As an 18-year-old, Gukesh became the youngest chess world champion when he beat Ding Liren in Singapore in December 2024, an event that was significant for India as it acquired its second world champion after Viswanathan Anand.