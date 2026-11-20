Two years can feel like a long time—or like it happened yesterday. For Dommaraju Gukesh, the world chess title from 2024 feels like the former, which is understandable for a 20-year-old.
Two years can feel like a long time—or like it happened yesterday. For Dommaraju Gukesh, the world chess title from 2024 feels like the former, which is understandable for a 20-year-old.
Much has changed in this two-year period for the world champion, who will now defend that title against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov, another 20-year-old, in Geneva from 24 November. As an 18-year-old, Gukesh became the youngest chess world champion when he beat Ding Liren in Singapore in December 2024, an event that was significant for India as it acquired its second world champion after Viswanathan Anand.
Much has changed in this two-year period for the world champion, who will now defend that title against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov, another 20-year-old, in Geneva from 24 November. As an 18-year-old, Gukesh became the youngest chess world champion when he beat Ding Liren in Singapore in December 2024, an event that was significant for India as it acquired its second world champion after Viswanathan Anand.
But in the ensuing two years, Gukesh has changed—as a player and as a person. He has learnt to let go a bit, to rediscover his joy of the sport that gave him immense happiness when he started out as a six-year-old and focus on the aspects surrounding the event as opposed to zeroing in only on a victory.
A win, he realizes now, is a bonus.
“It (Singapore) feels like such a distant memory,” says Gukesh, smiling over a video call. “Maybe one thing I felt (on winning in 2024) majorly was relief. I am not sure if I would call it happiness, but relief. There was this sustained pressure the whole year (leading up to the contest against Ding) and then, it was done.
“I remember it not feeling as good as I imagined it to be,” he adds, breaking into a wide grin.
It’s Diwali Sunday and Gukesh can’t remember the last time he was home during the festival. He is, therefore, not sure what he used to do to celebrate, but even on this rare occasion, so close to the title match, he really can’t afford a break from the game.
He has that calm, thoughtful demeanour that you would expect from a player of a cerebral sport. Spending hours hunched over a board, lost in thought, limited in conversations, can give you a discerning choice of words. He is soft-spoken, talks in slow, measured tones, smiles easily, frequently, and appears at ease despite the upcoming challenge.
Gukesh goes to Geneva, as some accounts suggest, as an underdog—which he disagrees with—much like how he went in against Ding, which he also disagrees with. If the reason for the underdog label the last time was his young age and inexperience, this time it’s a consequence of his form.
Leading up to the 2026 FIDE (International Chess Federation) World Championship match, Gukesh has not had overwhelmingly positive results, leading to talk of a world champion in a slump. His ranking in November is world No.26, his rating (that measures the relative strength of a player) down to 2710 against Sindarov who is No.4 and on 2782—a 70-plus-points rating advantage that’s a substantial gap in numbers for two contestants meant to be equals.
The World Championships will comprise 14 games of classical chess played over two weeks. Sindarov leads their classical head-to-head clashes 2-0, with one draw that came earlier this year.
“He is just a strong player,” Gukesh says about his opponent. “It’s his first year in the elite divisions and he has shown that he belongs here. What I know is that he is consistent, pretty sharp, seems to be ambitious, which is normal for a 20-year-old.”
Seated in front of a computer, arms crossed on the desk, Gukesh admits that he has had difficult results this year. “Since August but, mentally, I feel much better.”
The reason his recent form seems underwhelming is his recent results. At the Norway Chess in May-June, Gukesh finished last in a field of six that included Magnus Carlsen and the winner Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. At the Chennai Grand Masters in July, Gukesh finished last in a field of eight with no wins after seven rounds.
Anand believes that many of Gukesh’s performances in 2025 were reasonable, but his expectations may have been unrealistic given the tag of being a world champion. Gukesh perhaps felt he could sweep the world, like he did in ’24 and “that’s not the baseline,” Anand says.
“There were many difficult tests for him and I think after that, he cycled downwards. He wanted to play,” says Anand, “and get back a bit of good mood in the Olympiad, which must have cheered him up a bit.”
The Olympiad, held every two years, brings national teams together in the open and women’s categories. Players represent their countries and play as individuals in a demanding format. India, which had won the last edition in 2024 in Budapest, finished second to Uzbekistan—led by Sindarov—at this year’s event in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September, in a field that included over 200 participating countries.
Gukesh initially had a shocking draw with International Master (IM) Satria Duta Cahaya of Indonesia, which sent his live rating to under 2700 for the first time in four years (a higher-rated player loses points when defeated or drawn by a lower-rated player). The Indian recovered a fair bit, beating Sabino Brunello and Alexei Shirov to climb back up a little in the ratings. Then was a stirring ninth-round win over Germany’s Alexander Donchenko from a losing position.
“Gukesh needed the Olympiad,” says IM Tania Sachdev, who was part of the Indian women’s team that won in Budapest. “I don’t want to over-romanticize, but he not only needed to deliver for the Indian team but also needed to look ahead at this (world championship) match coming up. It was a huge confidence boost and that plays a massive role.”
Playing board four (players get their boards based on their ratings, with board one going to the team’s top-rated player), Gukesh scored 8.5 points overall from 11 games with seven victories before suffering a lone—again shocking—defeat in the final round against Hungary’s Gleb Dudin. It was in contrast to Budapest two years ago where he played board one and scored 9/10.
“The Olympiad was not an insane performance,” says Gukesh, measured in setting expectations. “But I was happy how I felt there. The performance felt more stable than what I had for the last couple of years.”
Setting the Precedent
One other Indian had defended his world title before Gukesh.
Anand won the title four times between 2007-13 before losing to Carlsen in Chennai. The Norwegian, who held the title five times and is still the highest rated player in the world, does not compete in World Championships cycle anymore because he does not feel motivated to do so.
Now as the deputy president of the sport’s governing body FIDE, Anand wears multiple hats. At No.14, Anand, who turns 57 next month and only plays occasionally, is still the third highest-rated Indian on the FIDE list. He is a mentor to many, an inspiration to almost every Indian teenager taking up the sport, a commentator and the sport’s most emblematic figure in India.
He says, speaking from experience, that having already felt what it means to be the world champion, Gukesh would find that the public’s expectations of him have shifted.
“Some of the innocence goes away (in the second attempt),” says Anand. “But honestly, I think that (the anticipation of playing the title match) lasts 5 or 10 minutes, and then you get to business. When a match starts, you don’t have time for all that (thought). He probably would not have that sense of extreme urgency (as there was the first time).”
Gukesh agrees. “The last time, there was a kind of desperate hunger or desperation to get the title, wanting to prove myself. It was my first experience and I didn’t know what to expect.”
When then world champion Carlsen decided not to defend his title against contender (winner of the eight-person Candidates tournament) Ian Nepomniachtchi in 2022, Ding (placed second in the Candidates) came in to fill the gap. Ding won the match, which former world champion Garry Kasparov called an “amputated event” in the absence of the world’s best player, and the title. By the time Ding faced Gukesh a year later, there were already suggestions of a loss of form and absence of mental fortitude for the champion.
In 2024, Gukesh, on the other hand, was on what Sachdev calls a “generational run, one of those iconic runs in the history of the game”. He won the Candidates despite a painful loss in the seventh round, the Olympiad in Budapest, and raised his ratings to surpass 2750 in what seemed like an unstoppable flow of successes.
“If you’ve not yet won the title, nobody expects you to win it,” says Anand, explaining Gukesh’s position in 2024. “There are cases where some people come in with such strong performances that the expectations are they will win the title.
“To some degree, Gukesh had it (in 2024) because Ding was struggling. But if anything, that pressure is on Sindarov now, because at least some people think he is the favourite. But most people have settled on the notion that the match is open and it only depends on who plays what on game day.”
He adds, “That’s the notion I subscribe to as well.”
The roles, it would seem, have reversed two years on, with a contender on a hot winning streak against an introspective defending champion.
“Gukesh’s fighting spirit, desire to play out every position, it’s also an exhausting style of play,” adds Sachdev, who will most likely be commenting on the world championship match—just like she did in 2024—from Mumbai on a live stream. “Who deals better (with the pressure), keeps their nerves over a long course of 14 rounds where you are so isolated… That’s a lot for a 20-year-old to deal with.”
Predictions are integral to sports analysis. A study of numbers, statistics, form and track record establishes the basis of suggesting who the likely winner of a contest would be. Those who get it correct earn bragging rights. Those who don’t, fall back on the uncertainties of sport and the perils of predictions.
“These predictions are fun for people to make,” acknowledges Gukesh. “As a player, you can be No.1 if you don’t show it that day, it doesn’t matter. More than predictions, it’s important to prepare in every possible way. Be better than your opponent that day.”
Evolution of a Teenager
At a team dinner recently, Sandeep Singhal noticed something about Gukesh that stayed with him: how relaxed the chess player looked.
The managing partner of venture capital and private equity investment firm WestBridge Capital is deeply entrenched in Gukesh’s career. About six years ago, WestBridge partnered with Anand to start the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA), and invited a group of talented teenagers, including Nihal Sarin, Praggnanandhaa, Raunak Sadhwani, R. Vaishali and Gukesh to train. Subsequently, WestBridge Capital decided to sponsor Gukesh and Vaishali, taking care of their expenses for coaching, competitions, travel, etc.
The WACA allowed players, including Gukesh, access to training partners, coaches, and of course, Anand. The result was a spike in abilities and results—three of the eight participants in the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament in 2024 were Indians, including Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa. The inroads the sport has made are evident from the fact that India recently had its 100th grandmaster (GM, the highest title a player gets based on expertise), up from about 25 GMs 15 years ago.
The dinner Singhal hosted confirmed what he had noticed over the previous six months: a change in Gukesh’s body language and an easier rapport with fellow players, something that had been missing after the 2024 World Championship.
The Indian chess eco-system can be complicated for a young player because he is travelling with peers, players his own age, all the time. Yet, they are competing against others, against each other, which makes relationships complex, with friendship and rivalry often overlapping.
“When people compete with each other,” says Singhal over a phone call, “even though they are friends, there’s this little bit of distance that comes in… That lonely-at-the-top feeling Gukesh had, he has now bridged that.
“He has nothing to lose at this stage. Anyone who becomes a world champion at that young age (18) gets so much attention, so much pressure… People were eager to pull him down. When everyone is sort of trying to take shots at him, when you’re that young, it can affect you.”
“I’ve seen he has now soaked in all of that pressure and is carefree—in a good way. He’s enjoying the game.”
Sachdev too has noticed that Gukesh has been more relaxed in the last few months, based on his interviews, performances, social media and interactions with fans. She says he was always mature for his age, could handle the pressure, difficult moments and would be motivated even when things were going against him. “He has now evolved with the right approach. He has handled well the difficult moments of the last year and a half.”
While Gukesh trains for the big event, some of his team remains the same as 2024, like coach Grzegorz Gajewski, who came into his orbit through WACA. Leadership coach Paddy Upton, author of The Barefoot Coach: Life-changing Insights from Coaching the World’s Best Cricketers, continues to help Gukesh as a sounding board, offering insights and helping build mental endurance.
The timing of how these associations formed was perfect, adds Gukesh, as the pandemic in 2020 was shutting down all tournaments, players were losing motivation, while others like him, then 14 and at a crucial stage of their development, were left without tournaments or structured competition.
It was then that he got a call from “Vishy sir, and that itself was a huge thing. I couldn’t believe it. It was a huge moment for me.”
“His (Anand’s) experience and gift for chess is such that… when you discuss the sport with him, it’s like watching a magician at work. When we now casually discuss chess, I can see how curious he is and so sharp. He is so in love with the game, that’s the biggest thing I can draw from him, how someone can achieve so much and still be in love with it. It goes beyond the titles."
Making the First Moves
As a child, when he was about 6-7, Chennai-born Gukesh remembers going to a school summer camp for abacus, a hand-operated calculating tool, which fascinated him. One summer he was also put in tennis coaching, but the coach made it clear that Gukesh didn’t have a future in the sport owing to his delicate stature.
At home, on lazy holiday afternoons, he would watch—or join—his cousins playing chess. Gukesh’s microbiologist mother Padma Kumari saw that as a sign and signed him up for a summer chess camp, with his first coach, K. Bhaskar, inculcating in the child an enduring—and defining—love for the sport. After the summer camp, the family agreed that Gukesh might have some talent for the activity and it would be prudent to go further, which led to a partnership with Bhaskar for focused training.
Soon Gukesh, who claims to be bad at math, was playing from “10am to 10pm”. He would return from school and head straight to the board to solve complex moves. He stopped attending regular school after class IV to focus entirely on this passion.
During the pandemic, around the time he joined WACA, Gukesh spent a lot of time reading, mostly sports biographies and autobiographies. A video posted on chessbase.com some years ago shows a glimpse of his work station—a desk with a computer below a book shelf—separated by a curtain from the next room that has a single bed.
He is not an avid reader but had a phase, mostly during the pandemic, when he loved listening to Rafael Nadal or Usain Bolt talking about their own lives. Olympic gold medal winner Abhinav Bindra’s A Shot at History and swimming champion Michael Phelps’s No Limits: The Will to Succeed are some of his other favourites.
In one of those books that’s also on his shelf, Andre Agassi’s Open, the tennis star writes about his love—and often extreme resentment—for the sport. “At some point, when you have been playing for a lot of years, you don’t have the same feeling as when you started out,” admits Gukesh. “Many others have gone through phases when it (playing sport) felt mechanical. Any sport, when you start out, you enjoy and then becomes about titles etc. Then the rough phases come and the love gets clouded.”
The period following the last world title may not have been the most fruitful, but what Gukesh has learnt from his Singapore experience is that each match and player is so different that it’s a new experience every time. He has learnt to “cut out the noise,” an ability Singhal too refers to, and to be involved in the present.
“While winning is still the main goal, this time it’s also about appreciating the journey,” says Gukesh. “Winning was the bonus—just one part of it. When you experience it for the first time, you realize it’s not as great as you thought (it would be), but that other things are more important.
“Over the last two years, having fun comes above all else. There was not much fun in the process (the last time). It was a mission, from what I remember. I would be more attentive this time.”
“Above all,” he says with another smile, “I am enjoying chess and life. That’s what matters the most. I feel good at the moment.”
It’s not easy to answer how he is preparing for Geneva. There are, of course, the camps, chess-related activities and paying attention to physical and mental well-being. Chess players like to be secretive about their seconds (training partners) in order to shield strategies and tactics from the opponent. Successfully reading the opponent—during prep and at game time—is one of the keys to success.
“Maybe, I have realized that results don’t give happiness, it’s much more about the experience. I am trying to realize why I started to play in the first place,” Gukesh says.
“When you become a world champion, you can imagine how good it would be. But results don’t define you; they don’t bring fulfilment. I used to care a lot about what others thought of me. Now, I am more like myself, living my life, accepting that some will like me and some will not.”
While Gukesh still spends a majority of his time playing chess, the other reason that 2026 is different from 2024 is that he has added different dimensions to his life. There is a strong support group of friends, there are activities like squash and surfing that he is trying his hand at. He has attempted pickleball, padel and even horse riding. He has even gone back to tennis on occasion, which didn’t become a constant in his life thanks to the blunt coach’s advice, but has been a part-time recreational activity.
“I like laughing a lot—I have watched most of (stand-up) Samay’s (Raina) episodes of India’s Got Latent,” he says, pointing to a lighter and more mature side of him. “The surfing, for example, I take lessons and I like being in water. I do it for the love of it. I don’t want it to be another thing I am good at.”
Arun Janardhan (@iArunJ) is a Mumbai-based journalist who covers sports, business leaders and lifestyle.