The rise and fall of Indians in the US

Between 1908 and 1923, some 67 Indians had acquired US citizenship in different states, but many were rescinded since there were doubts if Indians were “free white persons". It was only after a change in law in 1946 that racial qualification for citizenship was struck off. It would take another two decades before restrictions would be removed on who could migrate to the US, and once the gates were opened, many more Indians moved there. Ahamed was one of them. She came to study in 1970, with the ridiculously low $8 allowance India permitted students going overseas, essentially forcing them to fend for themselves, rely on scholarship, or the kindness of strangers.