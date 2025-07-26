Opinion: Can the Jeffrey Epstein saga puncture Trump’s balloon?
Anyone interested in US politics would have wondered what would eventually bring Donald Trump down. Will it finally be Epstein's dark legacy?
Over the last decade there have been so many occasions when anyone even with a mild interest in political narrative has thought: wouldn’t it be funny if this is the thing that brings US President Donald Trump down. The strange thing about Trump is that it’s hard to gauge at any time if he is down or up. His ups have all the aesthetics of downs and his downs have all the convictions of ups. And in this anti-gravity, definitively anti-gravitas Trumpy trumpery-filled decade, you have wondered what would definitively puncture that balloon. Did anyone ever think it might be—even for the briefest time—Jeffrey Epstein?