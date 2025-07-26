Opinion: Can the Jeffrey Epstein saga puncture Trump’s balloon?

I am currently reading Naomi Klein’s Doppelganger and that makes me think often about Trump and Epstein. Partly because of the idea of the destabilising twin that animates her book (short version: Naomi Klein, a serious political writer is confused all over the world with her contemporary writer Naomi Wolf, who was also once sincere but has since become…very nutty. This has made Naomi Klein’s life and work very difficult. Eventually, she wrote this incredibly complex, very entertaining book about pettiness and big ideas and conspiracy theories). That the evil twin will slowly consume and take over the life of the original seems to be a given in the mythology of the doppelganger. So here was Trump who was close friends with Epstein by all accounts and once recounted their similarities in a now infamous euphemism—that they liked beautiful women. Then his supporters who are aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) if nothing else, made up a whole epic in which Trump was going to cleanse the world of evil sex traffickers who drank the blood of children to stay young. Unfortunately, they picked his double. And Trump, who when he was not in power, only cautiously partook of the bloodlust for the Epstein papers still partook. And because he partook is now finding the guillotine sharpened by his devotees glinting in his peripheral vision. The double rising from the grave.