Donald Trump has got the driver swing

You have to see it to believe it. And thanks to his appearance on US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau’s wildly popular YouTube channel, 12 million golf fans around the world have seen Donald Trump’s golf swing in action. There’s been no respite from the memes and analyses of the US President elect’s golf swing after he appeared on DeChambeau’s Break 50 video series earlier this year. Going by the number of comments online, most experts point out Trump’s seemingly unorthodox moves: he pulls the club way inside and under the swing plane on the backswing, then makes the dreaded over-the-top move on the way down, but still manages to clear his hips quickly enough to drop the club into the slot and hit it straight down the middle, and fairly long to boot. And in true Trumpian fashion, he does it with a nonchalance that has come to define his public demeanour.