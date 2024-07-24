Don’t feel time-strapped

For years, I have struggled with the idea that time seems limited and there are so many things to be done. Over the last year, this seems to have shifted and I have found myself enjoying leisure, feeling that there is enough time not just to do things I love but also that I could give myself permission to do things that are self-nourishing. I always feared becoming complacent or lazy, if I immersed myself in things I love and what felt like leisure.

Strangely, it is the opposite. The more I engage in activities such as reconnecting and spending quality time with a friend, reading for hours, taking an afternoon nap or listening to music, the more energised I feel to take on tasks that come my way. The capacity to relax has inadvertently increased my capacity for efficiency and focus. Over the past year, I have allowed myself to believe that I can work and relax in the time that exists.

I was caregiver to my dad and then my father-inlaw and I remember feeling that everyday was a race against time. I am mindful of the fact that for young mothers without social support, caregivers of individuals struggling with mental or physical illnesses and those who are trying to make ends meet, the concept of time poverty exists at a deep level. I’m sure there are many other situations and groups which I don’t understand where time poverty can feel debilitating.

Also read: Make room for joy in life

There are clients in therapy who talk about how they feel time-strapped. This feeling doesn’t allow them to enjoy either their work, relationships or personal downtime. They continuously struggle with lists in their heads and feel that this lens of time poverty has impacted how they lead their life. Over the years, what has helped me is to engage in a time audit. I remember my therapist asking me to maintain a journal for a month about how I spend my time daily.

This exercise ended up being a powerful one where I figured how I was constantly task switching, filling my empty periods with technology or tasks that could be outsourced. It also gave me a glimpse into what was exhausting me the most and what was energising me on a weekly basis. I also started building pockets of deep work based on when my attention span is at its best. This helped me tap into my “golden hour” when it came to my productivity and capacity to get things done.

There are a few hours in a day where we seem to work best when it comes to alertness and sustained attention. Working mums often tell me how early in the morning or late in the night when everyone is asleep, they feel the most inspired and their focus is the sharpest. I find that the time before lunch is my golden hour and I prioritise tasks and appointments then. It has allowed me to be realistic when it comes to recognising my capacity to get work done and helped me feel more in charge and less overwhelmed.

Also read: How to deal with loneliness at work

In the last five years, choosing to keep my phone away and engage in monotasking has been the biggest game changer when it comes to leisure or work. It has helped me recognise how often I engaged in self-interrupted distractions. I choose to go for a walk without my phone and when between sessions, I often leave the phone in a different room or in my bag. Lastly, when I have found empty periods of time, instead of jumping in to fill the time, I use it to become mindful of how my body feels and assess my energy levels. This two-to-five-minute exercise gives me pause and calms me down. I further use this time to slow down my breathing or meditate for few minutes and this helps me feel centred again.

Choosing to embrace and accept that within the given time I can work, selfsoothe, make time for relationships and enjoy leisure has been empowering and allowed me to stay in the present.