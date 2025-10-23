DP World India Championship: How the best golfers in the world adapted their game in Delhi for a riveting match
Global golf stars like Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Keita Nakajima played at the Delhi Golf Club for the DP World India Championship. While the star power shone a light on Indian golf, the game they played was a pleasure to watch
For the opening round, Rory McIlroy—universally acknowledged as one of the longest and straightest drivers of the golf ball in history—arrived without a driver in the bag. You can’t overstate the significance of that move. When the world’s No. 2 player, and arguably the best driver of the ball ever, benches his most potent weapon, the golfing world stops and pays attention. He’s never done that before—not as a professional, not as an amateur.
McIlroy wasn’t the only one. Tommy Fleetwood, who went on to win the event, Viktor Hovland, Keita Nakajima—in fact, 42% of the field—chose to keep the driver out of play at Delhi Golf Club last week.