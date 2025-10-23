Mental strength made its cameo too. On the final day, New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier—whose breakthrough win came in 2023 when he finished with two eagles and a birdie in the last four holes of the British Masters—was on the verge of another spectacular finish going seven under through ten holes, taking a two-shot lead on the final day in Delhi. Then came one loose swing on 14: double bogey. Another dropped shot on 15, and his challenge was over. Hillier hadn’t put a foot wrong all day. Just one lapse—adrenaline, nerves, pressure—and that was that. There’s a reason conservative play won the day at the DGC.