Is early retirement a good idea? Not for your health

I was recently speaking to a group of newly minted partners at one of the Big Four auditing firms. All in their 40s, they had made it right to the top, an aspiration that they carefully harboured for the better part of their professional lives. You would expect them to be excited to have made it. But it was difficult to escape the sombreness of the room. The spark to carry on was admittedly missing though they had another two decades on the anvil. Most winners in the corporate relay races would resonate with their plight. And that’s because we have taken the need for speed quite literally, assuming it to be a zero-sum game, and that achievements will somehow address life’s existential crises. Consequently, health, family and relationships are routinely sacrificed at the altar of the corner office.