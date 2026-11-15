AFC Women’s Champions League: How East Bengal made Indian football history

As the final whistle blew, East Bengal players ran around the pitch high-fiving and embracing teammates, and acknowledging the small but dedicated fan base that had made way to the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. The scoreboard showed East Bengal had lost 0-2 to 4.25 SC in the final Group B game of the AFC Women’s Champions League in Kolkata on 7 November.
What the scoreboard didn’t show is that the Moshal Girls had held back the North Korean club enough to enter uncharted territory for Indian football. With a goal difference of -2 in the group stage, East Bengal was one of the two third-placed teams to advance to the quarterfinals, making them the first Indian team, men’s or women’s, to surge into the knockouts of the premier Asian club football competition.
“It was long due—it was the dream from last season,” said coach Anthony Andrews in a media interaction.
The Wuhan redemption
At the same stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League in 2025-26, almost exactly a year ago, East Bengal had fallen agonizingly short in Wuhan, China. In their final group game, Uzbek club Nasaf scored a goal in the 8th minute of injury time, condemning East Bengal to a 0-3 defeat. That last goal meant the Indian club ended with a goal difference of -3, same as Stallion Laguna in Group A. But Laguna went through by virtue of more goals scored, five to East Bengal’s three.
The road to redemption began with the Kolkata club defending their IWL title in 2025-26.
Building a powerhouse
Though East Bengal’s history is interwoven into the very fabric of Indian football, the focus has mainly been on the men’s team. An East Bengal women’s team was established in 2001, 81 years after the club came into being, but largely competed in competitions in Kolkata and West Bengal. The women’s team was relaunched in 2020, in the club’s centenary year, and nicknamed the Moshal Girls—“moshal” means a burning torch in Bengali and is the symbol of the club.