AFC Women’s Champions League: How East Bengal made Indian football history

As the final whistle blew, East Bengal players ran around the pitch high-fiving and embracing teammates, and acknowledging the small but dedicated fan base that had made way to the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. The scoreboard showed East Bengal had lost 0-2 to 4.25 SC in the final Group B game of the AFC Women’s Champions League in Kolkata on 7 November.
As the final whistle blew, East Bengal players ran around the pitch high-fiving and embracing teammates, and acknowledging the small but dedicated fan base that had made way to the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. The scoreboard showed East Bengal had lost 0-2 to 4.25 SC in the final Group B game of the AFC Women’s Champions League in Kolkata on 7 November.
What the scoreboard didn’t show is that the Moshal Girls had held back the North Korean club enough to enter uncharted territory for Indian football. With a goal difference of -2 in the group stage, East Bengal was one of the two third-placed teams to advance to the quarterfinals, making them the first Indian team, men’s or women’s, to surge into the knockouts of the premier Asian club football competition.
What the scoreboard didn’t show is that the Moshal Girls had held back the North Korean club enough to enter uncharted territory for Indian football. With a goal difference of -2 in the group stage, East Bengal was one of the two third-placed teams to advance to the quarterfinals, making them the first Indian team, men’s or women’s, to surge into the knockouts of the premier Asian club football competition.
“It was long due—it was the dream from last season,” said coach Anthony Andrews in a media interaction.
The Wuhan redemption
At the same stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League in 2025-26, almost exactly a year ago, East Bengal had fallen agonizingly short in Wuhan, China. In their final group game, Uzbek club Nasaf scored a goal in the 8th minute of injury time, condemning East Bengal to a 0-3 defeat. That last goal meant the Indian club ended with a goal difference of -3, same as Stallion Laguna in Group A. But Laguna went through by virtue of more goals scored, five to East Bengal’s three.
The road to redemption began with the Kolkata club defending their IWL title in 2025-26.
Building a powerhouse
Though East Bengal’s history is interwoven into the very fabric of Indian football, the focus has mainly been on the men’s team. An East Bengal women’s team was established in 2001, 81 years after the club came into being, but largely competed in competitions in Kolkata and West Bengal. The women’s team was relaunched in 2020, in the club’s centenary year, and nicknamed the Moshal Girls—“moshal” means a burning torch in Bengali and is the symbol of the club.
East Bengal first played in the IWL, the country’s top division women’s football league, in the 2022-23 season.
They built a championship winning squad ahead of the 2024-25 season, bringing in coach Andrews, who had helped Gokulam Kerala to two of their three IWL titles, and built a strong core with Indian players like Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, and goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu. They also made some key foreign signings like that of Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput.
That investment has paid dividends as East Bengal has become the gold standard in Indian women’s football. In 2024-25, they won 12 of their 14 games to win their first IWL title. A year later, they won 13 of their 14 matches in 2025-26.
The team is made up of players who are not just talented but have overcome odds to get to where they are. Chanu, 30, hails from Keirak village in Manipur and as a 12-year-old would travel to the state capital of Imphal, almost 50km away, to train, with her day beginning at 4.30am. Astam Oraon is the daughter of daily wage workers from Jharkhand, while star forward Sulanjana Raul, born in Bhagabanpur in West Bengal, was encouraged to take up the game by her farmer father.
They are a driven bunch and mending the heartbreak of 2025-26 was a top priority. “We will look to keep on improving as a club and as a team,” said Andrews. “This is not the end.”
Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.