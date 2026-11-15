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AFC Women’s Champions League: How East Bengal made Indian football history

Deepti Patwardhan
3 min read15 Nov 2026, 07:00 AM IST
East Bengal FC women's team playing against 4.25 Sports Club.
East Bengal FC women's team playing against 4.25 Sports Club. (PTI)
Summary

East Bengal’s women’s football team becomes the first Indian team to reach the Champions League knockouts

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As the final whistle blew, East Bengal players ran around the pitch high-fiving and embracing teammates, and acknowledging the small but dedicated fan base that had made way to the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. The scoreboard showed East Bengal had lost 0-2 to 4.25 SC in the final Group B game of the AFC Women’s Champions League in Kolkata on 7 November.

As the final whistle blew, East Bengal players ran around the pitch high-fiving and embracing teammates, and acknowledging the small but dedicated fan base that had made way to the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. The scoreboard showed East Bengal had lost 0-2 to 4.25 SC in the final Group B game of the AFC Women’s Champions League in Kolkata on 7 November.

What the scoreboard didn’t show is that the Moshal Girls had held back the North Korean club enough to enter uncharted territory for Indian football. With a goal difference of -2 in the group stage, East Bengal was one of the two third-placed teams to advance to the quarterfinals, making them the first Indian team, men’s or women’s, to surge into the knockouts of the premier Asian club football competition.

What the scoreboard didn’t show is that the Moshal Girls had held back the North Korean club enough to enter uncharted territory for Indian football. With a goal difference of -2 in the group stage, East Bengal was one of the two third-placed teams to advance to the quarterfinals, making them the first Indian team, men’s or women’s, to surge into the knockouts of the premier Asian club football competition.

“It was long due—it was the dream from last season,” said coach Anthony Andrews in a media interaction.

Also Read | Why Indian tennis is surviving, not thriving

The Wuhan redemption

At the same stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League in 2025-26, almost exactly a year ago, East Bengal had fallen agonizingly short in Wuhan, China. In their final group game, Uzbek club Nasaf scored a goal in the 8th minute of injury time, condemning East Bengal to a 0-3 defeat. That last goal meant the Indian club ended with a goal difference of -3, same as Stallion Laguna in Group A. But Laguna went through by virtue of more goals scored, five to East Bengal’s three.

The road to redemption began with the Kolkata club defending their IWL title in 2025-26.

East Bengal FC women's team celebrate after their victory.

Building a powerhouse

Though East Bengal’s history is interwoven into the very fabric of Indian football, the focus has mainly been on the men’s team. An East Bengal women’s team was established in 2001, 81 years after the club came into being, but largely competed in competitions in Kolkata and West Bengal. The women’s team was relaunched in 2020, in the club’s centenary year, and nicknamed the Moshal Girls—“moshal” means a burning torch in Bengali and is the symbol of the club.

East Bengal first played in the IWL, the country’s top division women’s football league, in the 2022-23 season.

They built a championship winning squad ahead of the 2024-25 season, bringing in coach Andrews, who had helped Gokulam Kerala to two of their three IWL titles, and built a strong core with Indian players like Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, and goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu. They also made some key foreign signings like that of Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput.

That investment has paid dividends as East Bengal has become the gold standard in Indian women’s football. In 2024-25, they won 12 of their 14 games to win their first IWL title. A year later, they won 13 of their 14 matches in 2025-26.

Also Read | ISL 2026-27: A new club-led model for Indian football

The team is made up of players who are not just talented but have overcome odds to get to where they are. Chanu, 30, hails from Keirak village in Manipur and as a 12-year-old would travel to the state capital of Imphal, almost 50km away, to train, with her day beginning at 4.30am. Astam Oraon is the daughter of daily wage workers from Jharkhand, while star forward Sulanjana Raul, born in Bhagabanpur in West Bengal, was encouraged to take up the game by her farmer father.

They are a driven bunch and mending the heartbreak of 2025-26 was a top priority. “We will look to keep on improving as a club and as a team,” said Andrews. “This is not the end.”

Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Deepti Patwardhan

    Deepti Patwardhan is a sports writer based in Mumbai. An alumna of Wilson College, Mumbai, she has aRead more

    Bachelor’s degree in mass media. She has been writing on sports for more than 20 years in traditional as well as online publications. While she writes on a variety of sports, ranging from cricket to chess, tennis is the closest to her heart.<br><br>A former Hindustan Times reporter, she has been working independently for the last 10 years and written for publications like BBC, Mint Lounge, Firstpost, Fiftytwo.in and The Sporting News. Along with independent media, she has written for official websites like ATP, WTA, Billie Jean King Cup and the ICC. She also contributed an essay on former India hockey captain Rani Rampal for a book on women’s sports, titled “Play It Forward: How Women Are Changing Sports to Change the World”.<br><br>Growing up in an academics-first household, sport was not just an escape for Deepti but a unique lens to the world and how it intersects with society, culture, politics and geography.<br><br>In her downtime, she likes cooking, painting and travelling.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeLoungeIdeasAFC Women’s Champions League: How East Bengal made Indian football history

    AFC Women’s Champions League: How East Bengal made Indian football history

    Deepti Patwardhan
    3 min read15 Nov 2026, 07:00 AM IST
    East Bengal FC women's team playing against 4.25 Sports Club.
    East Bengal FC women's team playing against 4.25 Sports Club. (PTI)
    Summary

    East Bengal’s women’s football team becomes the first Indian team to reach the Champions League knockouts

    Gift this article

    As the final whistle blew, East Bengal players ran around the pitch high-fiving and embracing teammates, and acknowledging the small but dedicated fan base that had made way to the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. The scoreboard showed East Bengal had lost 0-2 to 4.25 SC in the final Group B game of the AFC Women’s Champions League in Kolkata on 7 November.

    As the final whistle blew, East Bengal players ran around the pitch high-fiving and embracing teammates, and acknowledging the small but dedicated fan base that had made way to the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. The scoreboard showed East Bengal had lost 0-2 to 4.25 SC in the final Group B game of the AFC Women’s Champions League in Kolkata on 7 November.

    What the scoreboard didn’t show is that the Moshal Girls had held back the North Korean club enough to enter uncharted territory for Indian football. With a goal difference of -2 in the group stage, East Bengal was one of the two third-placed teams to advance to the quarterfinals, making them the first Indian team, men’s or women’s, to surge into the knockouts of the premier Asian club football competition.

    What the scoreboard didn’t show is that the Moshal Girls had held back the North Korean club enough to enter uncharted territory for Indian football. With a goal difference of -2 in the group stage, East Bengal was one of the two third-placed teams to advance to the quarterfinals, making them the first Indian team, men’s or women’s, to surge into the knockouts of the premier Asian club football competition.

    “It was long due—it was the dream from last season,” said coach Anthony Andrews in a media interaction.

    Also Read | Why Indian tennis is surviving, not thriving

    The Wuhan redemption

    At the same stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League in 2025-26, almost exactly a year ago, East Bengal had fallen agonizingly short in Wuhan, China. In their final group game, Uzbek club Nasaf scored a goal in the 8th minute of injury time, condemning East Bengal to a 0-3 defeat. That last goal meant the Indian club ended with a goal difference of -3, same as Stallion Laguna in Group A. But Laguna went through by virtue of more goals scored, five to East Bengal’s three.

    The road to redemption began with the Kolkata club defending their IWL title in 2025-26.

    East Bengal FC women's team celebrate after their victory.

    Building a powerhouse

    Though East Bengal’s history is interwoven into the very fabric of Indian football, the focus has mainly been on the men’s team. An East Bengal women’s team was established in 2001, 81 years after the club came into being, but largely competed in competitions in Kolkata and West Bengal. The women’s team was relaunched in 2020, in the club’s centenary year, and nicknamed the Moshal Girls—“moshal” means a burning torch in Bengali and is the symbol of the club.

    East Bengal first played in the IWL, the country’s top division women’s football league, in the 2022-23 season.

    They built a championship winning squad ahead of the 2024-25 season, bringing in coach Andrews, who had helped Gokulam Kerala to two of their three IWL titles, and built a strong core with Indian players like Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, and goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu. They also made some key foreign signings like that of Ugandan striker Fazila Ikwaput.

    That investment has paid dividends as East Bengal has become the gold standard in Indian women’s football. In 2024-25, they won 12 of their 14 games to win their first IWL title. A year later, they won 13 of their 14 matches in 2025-26.

    Also Read | ISL 2026-27: A new club-led model for Indian football

    The team is made up of players who are not just talented but have overcome odds to get to where they are. Chanu, 30, hails from Keirak village in Manipur and as a 12-year-old would travel to the state capital of Imphal, almost 50km away, to train, with her day beginning at 4.30am. Astam Oraon is the daughter of daily wage workers from Jharkhand, while star forward Sulanjana Raul, born in Bhagabanpur in West Bengal, was encouraged to take up the game by her farmer father.

    They are a driven bunch and mending the heartbreak of 2025-26 was a top priority. “We will look to keep on improving as a club and as a team,” said Andrews. “This is not the end.”

    Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Deepti Patwardhan

      Deepti Patwardhan is a sports writer based in Mumbai. An alumna of Wilson College, Mumbai, she has aRead more

      Bachelor’s degree in mass media. She has been writing on sports for more than 20 years in traditional as well as online publications. While she writes on a variety of sports, ranging from cricket to chess, tennis is the closest to her heart.<br><br>A former Hindustan Times reporter, she has been working independently for the last 10 years and written for publications like BBC, Mint Lounge, Firstpost, Fiftytwo.in and The Sporting News. Along with independent media, she has written for official websites like ATP, WTA, Billie Jean King Cup and the ICC. She also contributed an essay on former India hockey captain Rani Rampal for a book on women’s sports, titled “Play It Forward: How Women Are Changing Sports to Change the World”.<br><br>Growing up in an academics-first household, sport was not just an escape for Deepti but a unique lens to the world and how it intersects with society, culture, politics and geography.<br><br>In her downtime, she likes cooking, painting and travelling.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeLoungeIdeasAFC Women’s Champions League: How East Bengal made Indian football history
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