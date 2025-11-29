Book review: Everything that’s wrong with India’s development story
Puja Mehra 7 min read 29 Nov 2025, 10:00 am IST
Devesh Kapur and Arvind Subramanian's new book ‘A Sixth of Humanity’ inquires into the conditions under which India has tried to develop in the past 75-plus years
More than 75 years after independence, India remains poor. Countries that started out at similar points have raced ahead on growth in per capita GDP and quality of life. The economic and social ruptures inherited at independence remain unreconciled. They may even have been aggravated in recent times, threatening the exceptional success in nation-building.
