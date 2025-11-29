Book review: Everything that’s wrong with India’s development story

Ideological resistance to reforms in the BJP, especially privatisation, is no less. Tendulkar and Bhavani write that then party president L.K. Advani, when asked in 2004 whether the party had made compromises with its traditional ideology, replied: “Either you decide that you are going to be an ideological group, which will remain a pressure group in Indian politics, nothing more, nothing less. But if you aspire to become a ruling party and give real governance to the country, you have to compromise." Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee were seen by the labour unions and other organisations affiliated to the party as sell-outs for carrying out a few economic reforms. Perhaps in response, the current government, led by Narendra Modi, turned towards protectionism and industrial policy in 2018 to promote growth and started implementing the BJP’s social agenda and political ideology of Hindutva.