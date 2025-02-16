When it comes to healing, copy the trees

Here was my third lesson: I could stave off misery because there were trees and wild spaces waiting outside for my attention and participation. Like a favourite sourdough starter kept alive for decades, being outdoors is a joy the body remembers for a similar length of time. You might feel the giddy rush of childhood while walking barefoot in grass; even a thorn amidst that grass is likely to be laughed off. Getting bathed in phytoncides, which build plant immunity, also fortifies our own resistance. I also find that the more scarred, bruised or burnt I get in the outdoors, the stronger my sense of humour grows. We find ourself cut to size while walking, because nature carries on without us; equally, walkers feel a deep intimacy with nature. It is this combination of detachment and involvement that makes nature, birds and trees so interesting. It’s like loving someone who likes you (but not as much as you love them).