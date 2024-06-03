Exploring Cairo's Citadel and Giza's Pyramids
SummaryA birds eye view of Egypt — long walks by the Nile, learning pharaoh's names, peering at pyramids and snorkelling in the Red Sea.
In Egypt, Arthur Eddington’s “arrow of time" flies in both directions. Within an hour of arriving in Cairo, we negotiate the mayhem of the city’s traffic, and time travel back to Giza where pyramids cast long shadows on the sand, like stretched out hands on a cosmic clock. “Cleopatra…" announces Mohammed, our guide and driver for the day, dramatically, “…is closer to the 21st century than she was to the pyramids in her time."
You have to admit—it is an effective opener. It’s hard to get a sense of the antiquity in Egypt without a reference point. Technically, both—the pyramids, and Cleopatra—are considered ancient: but the Giza Pyramids were already ancient—at least 2,200 years old—during Cleopatra’s reign in 70-30 BCE. And yet, here they are, four-and-a-half millennia after they were built, still standing after snoozing through most of recorded history, rise and fall of empires, natural catastrophes, and now, in the 21st century, the ignominy of millions of selfie sticks.
Mohammed rattles off dates and names of pharaohs by rote but can only speculate when it comes to how these geometric behemoths were built—well before man invented the wheel (or discovered caffeine for that matter). He might have a point you think, Elon Musk might: all those fantastic theories about helpful aliens pitching in suddenly don’t seem that far-fetched. That first experience—looking up at these architectural absurdities—sets the tone for our trip. In Egypt, you stand in awe, in front of all that you do not know. You’ll be doing a lot of that here.