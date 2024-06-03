Exploring Cairo's Citadel and Giza's Pyramids

Located on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, Hurghada charms aren’t obvious. It’s when you take a snorkel and peer under the surface of the Red Sea that Hurghada’s unique landscape comes into view. A coral city teeming with finned and tentacled denizens. Schools of fish go shimmering past, moray eels, all teeth and attitude glare from crevices. The Red Sea is widely considered one of the clearest in the world when it comes to visibility and the reefs around Hurghada have long shallow shelves that lend to exploration by novices or even non-swimmers. Dolphins love these waters too and they’re easy to spot. You’ll find plenty of operators that’ll take you for day trips to some of the popular snorkelling spots. The town isn’t as flashy as, say Sharm El Shaikh, but the marina has the requisite mix of shops, bars and restaurants doling out overpriced cocktails and shisha to warrant a few trips.