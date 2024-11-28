How Eknath Shinde’s star rose in Maharashtra politics

The destabilization and eventual downfall of the Opposition-led Maharashtra government in the summer of 2022 was a glaring instance of the ED being ‘weaponized’. The Modi government stood accused of abusing the ED’s coercive powers and drawing a supposedly independent agency meant to act against criminality into a battle for supremacy between two warring factions of a rival political party. ‘Why do you keep saying “ED, ED"? Many of us who left had no ED cases. We broke away because we wanted to revive the original Hindutva alliance,’ said Deepak Kesarkar, a senior Shiv Sena minister. ‘All those charged continue to be probed; no one is being let off,’ maintained Amit Shah. And yet, all the evidence suggests that the cases built up by the ED against those who switched sides were either slowed down or rendered redundant. No one who joined the Eknath Shinde camp has been convicted or jailed for any of the alleged crimes they were once being investigated for.