Ekta Chauhan on urban inequality: The tale of Delhi's unauthorised farmhouses
Ekta Chauhan 04 Oct 2025
Summary
'Sheher Mein Gaon' reveals how green is the colour of money in Delhi, exploring the profound class divide between Sainik Farm and Sangam Vihar
The Oxford English Dictionary defines ‘farmhouse’ as ‘a house attached to a farm, especially the main house in which the farmer lives’. In Delhi, however, the term has taken on a dramatically different meaning. Today, ‘farmhouses’ refer to sprawling luxury estates owned by the city’s affluent elite. Located in areas like Sainik Farm, Chhatarpur, Sultanpur and Mehrauli, these properties are far removed from agriculture and instead symbolize status, exclusivity and opulence.
