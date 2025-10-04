Ekta Chauhan on urban inequality: The tale of Delhi's unauthorised farmhouses

The Oxford English Dictionary defines ‘farmhouse’ as ‘a house attached to a farm, especially the main house in which the farmer lives’. In Delhi, however, the term has taken on a dramatically different meaning. Today, ‘farmhouses’ refer to sprawling luxury estates owned by the city’s affluent elite. Located in areas like Sainik Farm, Chhatarpur, Sultanpur and Mehrauli, these properties are far removed from agriculture and instead symbolize status, exclusivity and opulence.

As the city expanded in the 1950s, rural and forested areas in south Delhi became attractive for their proximity to the city centre. One such area that saw rapid development was next to Deoli village: Sainik Farm. In 1961, the Delhi Sainik Cooperative House Building Society introduced a scheme to allot subsidized land for defence personnel (hence the name ‘sainik’). Land was allotted through the 1970s and 1980s to veterans of the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars to ‘relieve them from mental agony’ and aid in their rehabilitation.

Originally spread across 161 acres and comprising 102 farm plots, within a decade, the area began attracting non-defence personnel due to its large plots and relatively low land prices. Soon enough, the character of the area started changing as private estates began appearing on agricultural land, circumventing several laws and regulations. In 1976, the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act sought to limit large landholdings, but Sainik Farm residents sidestepped these restrictions by claiming agricultural use.

In 1993, the Delhi government officially declared the area an unauthorized colony for violating the Delhi Master Plan’s zoning regulations. Despite repeated legal challenges, including a 2001 Supreme Court directive to demolish unauthorized constructions, the area remained untouched due to the influence of its affluent residents.

Today, Sainik Farm residents depend on private water tankers for water, generators for electricity and even have their own private lanes with security and barricades. While this is not very different from any other unauthorized colony of Delhi, what distinguishes Sainik Farm is the status of its residents. While neighbouring Sangam Vihar struggles with basic services and continues to campaign for regularization to avail state benefits, Sainik Farm thrives, as its elite residents exploit their free access to privatized resources....

Vivek Mishra, a PhD candidate at Boston’s Northeastern University, is researching the unique situation of affluent unauthorized colonies, looking into their everyday practices and political groupings....

View Full Image 'Sheher Mein Gaon: Conflict, Culture and Change in the Urban Villages of Delhi': By Ekta Chauhan, Penguin Random House India, 224 pages, ₹ 399.

During our conversations, he described several unconstitutional, illegal and outlandish everyday practices in the area. For example, multiple signboards on the streets read ‘No unauthorized vendors allowed’—boards put by the local RWAs (and there are multiple within Sainik Farm), despite having no regulatory or punitive powers to enforce restrictions on streets. Other examples include a ‘toll’ on commercial vehicles, including autorickshaws; privately generated electricity through central generators; and a water levy for piped supply from central borewells for those who do not want to depend on tankers.

The residents are organized into various RWAs: while one faction does not want regularization, citing the incompetence of the government, another is fighting for authorization under the PM-UDAY scheme. The PM-UDAY (Prime Minister’s Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in October 2019. It aims to regularize 1,731 unauthorized colonies (UCs) in Delhi by giving property ownership rights to residents living in these areas.

In December 2019, the Central government enacted the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act aimed at granting ownership rights to residents of unauthorized colonies. While 1,797 unauthorized colonies were identified under the scheme, the sixty-nine affluent ones were notably excluded.

The stark contrast between Sangam Vihar and Sainik Farm can be seen in other ways. Satellite images clearly show the difference: one is a low-density, green enclave while the other is a densely packed sprawl, with barely any public areas and millions jostling for space. Independent French cartographer Perrin Remont aptly observes, ‘In Delhi, money has a colour: it’s green. No, it’s not about the rupee notes, it’s about the trees. Just like most metro cities, but even more so in Delhi, wealthy and affluent neighbourhoods are considerably greener and dotted with trees providing a soothing urban environment as well as shade during the hottest months. But the greenest moments are kept between tall, heavily guarded and private walls.’

While these two colonies share little, they have similar historic origins as both came up on agricultural land that once belonged to the same group of villages. As they rapidly expanded over the past few decades, Deoli next door was fighting for its identity and history....

The village was earlier known as ‘Devalgarh’. It was originally located in the Aravalli Ridge, in the area now occupied by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Villagers collected firewood for domestic use and reared cattle for income. Around 200 years ago, the community moved to the plains—seeking fertile land and safety from dacoits—settling in its present location. Over time, the name Devalgarh evolved to Deoli. The villagers began cultivating the land that is now Sangam Vihar....

The village had expansive fields, but its residents lived in constant fear of dacoit attacks and harassment from nearby settlements. As a solution, many landowning families began inviting their ‘dhevte’ (grandsons from daughters), especially from neighbouring Haryana, to stay with them. The village was initially composed of Singhal, Khartea and Mann Jats, and in the later waves of migration the Sanwan, Siwas and Bhure Jats also made the village their home. Today, the village is primarily composed of Jat and Brahmin landlords, along with other castes such as Nai, Kumhar, Jatav and Balmiki who were historically landless castes and largely remain so.

The village has had a tumultuous land acquisition journey. By the late 1960s, the agricultural land of neighbouring villages had already been acquired, raising fears that Deoli’s land would soon follow under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894, at rates much lower than market value. The village had a total of 7,333 acres of land, divided almost equally between forested land and irrigated land. By 1987, most of the village land had been notified under Section 4 (which signals the government’s intent to acquire land for a public purpose, allowing it to survey the land and invite objections from the affected landowners) and Section 6 (a declaration of intent to acquire issued after considering objections to the Section 4 notification). The period between notification and actual possession by the state often spans several years, and this is when private players come into the picture, offering a much higher price to the farmers.

In pursuit of profit, landowners sold their holdings to the private developers, who almost overnight constructed temporary one-bedroom sets (illegal and unauthorized) and then sold them on, primarily to the city’s many daily wage labourers, industrial workers and migrants.

Edited excerpt with permission from Penguin Random House India.