Ekta Chauhan on urban inequality: The tale of Delhi's unauthorised farmhouses

The village has had a tumultuous land acquisition journey. By the late 1960s, the agricultural land of neighbouring villages had already been acquired, raising fears that Deoli’s land would soon follow under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894, at rates much lower than market value. The village had a total of 7,333 acres of land, divided almost equally between forested land and irrigated land. By 1987, most of the village land had been notified under Section 4 (which signals the government’s intent to acquire land for a public purpose, allowing it to survey the land and invite objections from the affected landowners) and Section 6 (a declaration of intent to acquire issued after considering objections to the Section 4 notification). The period between notification and actual possession by the state often spans several years, and this is when private players come into the picture, offering a much higher price to the farmers.