Is Elon Musk a visionary genius or evil billionaire?

Yet, it would be equally wrong to turn Musk into an arch-villain. Consider what he chooses to do with the money he earns. When PayPal, which he co-founded, was sold to eBay in 2002 for about $1.5 billion, Musk received roughly $175 million as his share. With it, he could have retired into the quiet, asset-accumulating comfort of a rentier billionaire. Instead, he put his chips back on the table to kickstart Tesla. Then again, in 2008, with both Tesla and another of his startups, SpaceX, on the brink of collapse, Musk faced a stark choice: put his remaining capital into one company and let the other die, or split it between them and risk losing everything. He chose the latter.