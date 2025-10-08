Why we need to manage empathy to avoid burnout
Summary
Empathy leads us to show concern and compassion, but ‘too much empathy’ can leave us burnt out
A 33-year-old client asked me if “too much empathy" is a bad thing. “I feel empathy is one of my biggest strengths but also a weakness. I’m wondering if it tires me out sometimes and then all I want to do is hide," she said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story