Why we need to manage empathy to avoid burnout

That’s what makes it beautiful—it opens a window for connection and allows us to understand others’ lives. It is a foundational trait necessary to build humane societies and the basis for altruism. A pre-requisite for empathy is remembering the “as if" quality—understanding someone’s experience but being aware that it is not your own. If we forget that, we end up getting emotionally entangled, lose our objectivity, equanimity and even begin to physically and emotionally feel the pain of others. This can overwhelm us and come in the way of how we offer help to others.