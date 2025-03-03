The trouble with too much empathy at the workplace
SummaryEmpathy needs boundaries to be effective and it does not make business sense to demonstrate it under all circumstances
It’s often said that too much humility is pride. In a similar vein, too much empathy could be vanity. We all understand the importance of empathy in professional spheres, but could there be a downside to empathy? While it is important to know your emotional state and that of others, you must avoid situations where you end up making yourself miserable while attempting to make others happy.