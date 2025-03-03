The trouble with too much empathy at the workplace

In fact, one of the growing criticisms of design thinking is on account of its excessive focus on empathy at the cost of expertise. The claim of the design thinking community is ‘give us any problem and we can solve it by applying our standard processes and tools’. But scores of unfinished projects and unkept promises have left practitioners and their clients sober. In an MIT Technology Review article, writer and designer Rebecca Ackermann cites the case of San Francisco Unified School District where the ambitious School Food Advisory (SFA) project took its own shape after numerous interventions from the design consultancy IDEO. She notes, “Nearly a decade after IDEO completed its work, the best results have been due to the expertise of the district’s own team and its generations of students, not the empathy that went into the initial short-term consulting project." Empathy can’t replace expertise and the skills it takes to execute on time and budget.