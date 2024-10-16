Businesses thrive when mental wellness is prioritised

From taboo topic to global conversation starter, employee mental health and well-being has become an unignorable facet of the workplace. As a result, employees, particularly younger generations, have begun to incorporate well-being into their career choices as they strive to find meaning and fulfilment in their jobs. They seek workplaces that will help them strike a healthy balance between work and their personal lives and have begun to consider how mental well-being in one area of life can seriously affect their satisfaction in the other.

This shift in employee priorities signals a need for businesses to reimagine their approach to well-being by more intentionally embedding mental health considerations into workplace culture. By implementing a diverse array of wellness strategies, companies can not only support their employees but also enhance their organizational success.

In the past, workplace success was measured by output and productivity alone, and often overlooked the human factors that contribute to sustained performance. Hustle culture, which prioritized high performance against all odds, was the prevailing work-life balance model at the time. But the pandemic and blurred boundaries between home and work have shown how detrimental this mindset can be. In fact, a recent study by the Great Place to Work Institute India concluded that one in four India Inc. employees experienced burnout in 2023.

In response to this mental health crisis, modern workplaces have begun to understand that employee engagement is an important component of a healthy and productive workplace. Employee well-being is intrinsically linked to long-term success. Organizations that fail to recognize this risk losing their top talent to competitors who understand the value of mental wellness.

Indeed, addressing mental well-being is not just an act of corporate responsibility—it’s a strategic investment towards building a sustainable business. Research from Gallup shows that employee disengagement, often driven by stress, costs the global economy an estimated $8.8 trillion annually. By integrating mental health support into workplace culture through programmes and benefits, companies stand to unlock greater employee engagement, creativity and retention, ultimately providing a runway for innovation and growth that can enhance our communities and enrich our lives.

Minding things that matter

Since mental health is influenced by a range of factors, from physical health to social connections, companies must adopt a holistic well-being framework. Some facets of well-being that companies should consider when developing a benefits programme include:

Physical well-being: Physical health and mental health are deeply intertwined, and promoting movement throughout the workday can alleviate some of the pressures of desk-bound work. Encouraging physical activity—whether through walking meetings, fitness apps or flexible breaks—can significantly reduce stress.

Companies can enhance well-being simply by recognizing that health is not limited to mental resources but extends to employees’ physical energy as well.

Emotional and social well-being: Employees are more open than ever to discussing mental health, but they need safe, supportive environments to do so. Offering access to counselling, emotional support platforms, and peer networks fosters a culture of openness. More importantly, nurturing social connections within teams—through virtual or in-person gatherings—builds the sense of community that prevents isolation in hybrid or remote work environments.

Financial well-being: For people who are just starting out in their careers, finances can be a significant contributor to anxiety. Companies that offer financial wellness programmes such as debt management support, financial literacy workshops or personalized financial planning services can help reduce the mental toll that the early years of financial instability can take on young employees.

Alleviating this stress can be pivotal in improving overall workplace morale and focus.

When integrated into workplace culture, a holistic approach to mental health and well-being can have a positive impact far beyond an individual employee’s satisfaction. Investments in holistic well-being today can help attract and retain talent that is engaged and motivated in the long run. After all, employees who feel supported are more likely to bring their best selves to work. Companies that thoughtfully address mental health are building the future of not just their own organizations but of the future global workforce—a workforce defined by its resilience, inclusivity and openness.

The theme of the recent World Mental Health Day was “mental health in the workplace", giving employers an opportunity to make positive and lasting change in workplace culture.

No matter the size or maturity of the company, there are countless opportunities to address the full spectrum of employee care, from physical and emotional health to financial security and inclusivity. Building resilient, people-centric organizations will serve as a springboard for our progress as a community and a nation.

Shefali Mian is director (compensation and benefits), Abbott India.

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com