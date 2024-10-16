Businesses thrive when mental wellness is prioritised

When integrated into workplace culture, a holistic approach to mental health and well-being can have a positive impact far beyond an individual employee’s satisfaction. Investments in holistic well-being today can help attract and retain talent that is engaged and motivated in the long run. After all, employees who feel supported are more likely to bring their best selves to work. Companies that thoughtfully address mental health are building the future of not just their own organizations but of the future global workforce—a workforce defined by its resilience, inclusivity and openness.